Demi Lovato is in a ‘healthy’ relationship with a musician

Find someone special! More than two years after ending her engagement to Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato evolved with a mysterious musician.

Disney Channel alum, 29, is ‘really happy’ in ‘healthy relationship’, source says We Weekly. Lovato, for her part, has remained tight-lipped about recent developments in her personal life.

Late last month, the singer opened up about having the chance to share important moments in her life with her fans. “HOLY FVCK takes me back to my roots. This is a body of work that is unashamedly mine, and I look forward to performing it on tour for you! 🖤,” Lovato gushed via Instagram on July 14.

Ahead of her upcoming album release, the Texas native also made headlines about her past romance with Wilmer Valderrama. In response to her song “29,” fans wondered if Lovato cared about the age difference between her and her ex-boyfriend, 42.

“Fiber on the vine / Too young to drink wine / Just five years bleeding, student and teacher / Far from innocent,” read the lyrics. “What is f—k consent? / The numbers told you not to / but that didn’t stop you.

The actress, who dated Valderrama from 2010 to 2016, has previously welcomed the actor’s presence in her life amid its ups and downs.

“I wish I could say how grateful I am for this man here,” Lovato wrote via Instagram in 2015. “But my love has reached such a level that words could never express how much this man completes me. He loved me like I never thought I deserved to be loved and with this day marking my 3rd year of sobriety After sharing my highs, enduring my lows and supporting my recovery, he still doesn’t attribute himself deserve it and I want the world to know how amazing his soul is.

A year later, the former couple announced their decision to call it quits. “After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship. It was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we realized more than anything that we are best as best friends,” they wrote in a joint statement in June 2016. “We will always support each other. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years. With only love, Wilmer & Demi.

After their split, the songwriter was in a short-lived romance with Ehrich, 31, in 2020. Earlier this month, Lovato revealed she had updated her pronouns to include ” her/her” after previously exiting as non-binary.

“For me, I’m such a fluid person that…I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my male and female energy, so when I was faced with the choice of entering in a bathroom and she said ‘woman’ and ‘men’, I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t necessarily feel like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human,” she explained during an episode of the “Spout” podcast.

According to the “Dancing With the Devil” singer, she opted to add new pronouns to better identify with her gender fluidity. “That’s what they mean to me. It’s just, like, feeling human deep down,” she added. “I think what’s important is that no one is perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just a matter of respect. »

