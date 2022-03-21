Demi Lovato Just Canceled Her Next Acting Gig, Opening The Door For Ariel Winter To Land Her Next TV Role In ‘Hungry’

The NBC Pilot Hungry It’s still moving forward, it just will have to do it without star Demi Lovato. With Lovato leaving due to scheduling conflicts, Ariel Winter of Modern Family fame is rising to replace the talented singer/actor as NBC reshoots the pilot. Though the future is still uncertain for the sitcom, co-star Valerie Bertinelli is thrilled that they’re getting another chance after NBC initially passed on. Read on to see what goes on behind the scenes with Hungry.

Demi Lovato had to leave after filming the first pilot

Although not yet 30 years old, Lovato has already been on the sets of television production for two full decades, since her time in barney and friends. But after NBC initially rejected the first pilot of HungryLovato didn’t have time to adjust to reshoots, eventually pulling out of starring in a revamped version of the pilot.

Although specific details about the scheduling conflicts are scarce, the 29-year-old singer-actor released his seventh studio album, Dancing with the devil… the art of starting over, in 2021 and will return on tour this summer. From Demi Lovato’s website, Lovato will be playing the major Rock in Rio music festival in September, where she will headline alongside Post Malone, Justin Bieber and Dua Lipa.

But Lovato will still have a lot of involvement in the prospective series. Although she is no longer the star, Lovato is expected to serve as an executive producer for Hungryaccording to Vulture. Now, with Winter taking over the role, the speed of the recast will also allow NBC to pivot and stay on track for reshoots. After originally shooting a one-camera pilot without a crowd, NBC is shifting gears to try Hungry with a multi-camera setup in front of a live audience.

Ariel Winter jumped to play Valerie Bertinelli’s daughter

The show revolves around Teddy (Ariel Winter), a member of a food support group trying to balance friendships and love interests. After playing Alex on the long-running hit series Modern Family, Winter has seen a lot of work on both television and film. In addition to the next Hungry pilot, Winter is currently filming the horror film Do not sign out and recently wrapped up in drama Pools.

In addition to Lovato’s switch to Winter, the rest of the Hungry The cast appears to be intact. Valerie Bertinelli, a veteran television actress who starred in hot in cleveland alongside Betty White. After a long period of hosting shows on the Food Network, Bertinelli was very excited to be doing scripted television for the first time since 2015. As detailed by TV Insider, Bertinelli is especially happy to return to filming in front of a live audience and is optimistic. . about its chances of being picked up and made into a series.

Also set to star in the pilot are both Ryan McPartlin and writer/actress Anna Akana. While Ryan McPartlin is best known for starring alongside Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union in The best of Los AngelesAkana was a staple of the hit animated show. big city greens and will be in a number of upcoming movies. Completing the cast are comedian Gabriel Iglesias, Ashley D. Kelley (Insatiable), and Rory O’Malley (partners, Central Park).

Now, what about the ‘Hungry’ pilot?

You never know what’s going to happen to a pilot, but Hungry is being reshaped by television veterans behind some of the biggest hits of all time. Hungry is backed primarily by Emmy-winning writer and producer Suzanne Martin, famous for writing episodes of Fraser, Elenaand will and grace. she also created hot in clevelandwhere he was first associated with Bertinelli.

In the director’s chair, Dean Holland won an Emmy for directing an episode of The office and was producer of Parks and Recreation. The other director on board is James Burrows, the legendary co-creator of Health who directed each episode of will and grace. Fittingly, Burrows also directed both the unaired pilot for Big Bang Theory and the one that was finally picked up.

With great talent in front of and behind the camera, Hungry He still has a lot of life left after Lovato’s departure.

