Demi Lovato lashes out at poorly attempted “edgy” release – The Oswegonian

Rating: 1/5 stars

The last few years saw another wave of pop-punk revivals topping the charts; continued homage to nu-metal and grunge by alternative artists; And country music remembered it required a guitar, not just a Southern accent. Now we’re here with Demi Lovato’s hard rock re-recording of her biggest hit (“Holy F*ck”).

The distinctive sound appropriated by Lovato is the Y2K era of Linkin Park (“Hybrid Theory”) and Fall Out Boy (“From Under the Cork Tree”). Industrial production and heavily compressed guitars piled onto each track without any distinctive qualities. Listening to one song spoils the sound of the other song. The only exception is the recording of “Skyscraper”, one of their early songs. Lovato has toned down her aggression — an easy task, given how performative the entire anger aesthetic feels — balancing the album with a power ballad.

This album sounds like the same generic hard rock clichés that give importance to a problem that extends beyond Lovato’s own career. The question is less what the album is and more why. The creativity never expands on this fantasy of traditional popstars rocking out. What is it about rock music that justifies popstars as music lovers? Decades ago the term “rockism” spread contagiously among rock critics to describe hipsters’ depressing indifference toward pop music, which had the same amount, if not more, creativity than their rock colleagues, then. also had less credibility because they sang pop. Liz Phair (“Exile in Guyville”) suffered the brunt of this 20 years ago as she evolved from a lofi legend into a hyphy popstar. Now in the 2020s, Lovato is attempting something of the opposite: going from mainstream popstar to mainstream rockstar. Instead of making an interesting switch, Styles simply gets canceled and Lovato remains a mainstream anything-goes star. What does this mean? This means that you should not expect anything different going forward.

In all fairness, Lovato’s vigorous promotion of the album, particularly the decision to re-record her vocals rather than reusing her original vocals, indicates that she was creative in releasing these versions. There is interest, which is more than just cashing in on industry trends.

There’s nothing wrong with artistic autonomy. However, if you went into this album thinking Lovato was going to surprise you with some pretty musical delivery, you may have to wait until Katy Perry (“Smile”) tries the same thing with similar results. Not there.

The elephant in the room listening to this album is that Lovato isn’t even the only former Disney star whom music critics credit with “bringing back rock” as a trend. Olivia Rodrigo (“GUTS”) turns up the amplifier on her last album, honoring the most profitable decision of her debut album “SOUR”. However, Rodrigo’s pop-punk practice includes non-Disney lyrics and a healthy level of irony. On “Revamped”, Lovato released nothing more than what she promised: her old songs with a rock background, and nothing else.

The album cover features a photo of Lovato wearing a puffy black scarf with strands of hair flowing down her face. They keep looking at the viewer expressionlessly. He wears dark eye shadow and a nose ring. The cover explains the album perfectly: Lovato is as charming as the Cosmopolitan Magazine Halloween edition.

