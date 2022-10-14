Demi Lovato Loses Her Voice and Postpones ‘Holy Fvck’ Show

The last news Demi Lovato fans would have wanted to hear is the one that said “Demi Lovato Loses Voice” or “Demi Lovato postpones the show ‘Holy Fvck’. However, these fans have to face the sad reality because everything happened.

Demi is currently touring Rosemont, Illinois, but canceled her performance on October 5. This means that the tour will now take place at a later date. Learn more below.

New concert date

The Holy Fvck Tour is Demi’s seventh tour. It all started on August 13 in Springfield, Illinois. The Camp Rock star’s tour will cross the United States, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Canada.

The Holy Fvck Tour comes in support of Demi’s eighth studio album, Holy Fvck. It will contain songs like Holy Fvck, Confident, The Art of Starting Over, Remember December, The Skin of My Teeth, Heart Attack, and The Earth.

According to the schedule, the tour is scheduled to end November 6 in Irving, Texas. However, that schedule could change following Demi’s recent announcement. The official Holy Fvck Tour Instagram page posted a statement from the singer which read:

“Rosemont, today I woke up and I had absolutely no voice. I’m so sorry, but it breaks my heart to tell you that I have to reschedule the show. Tickets will be honored for a new date as soon as it is announced.

The next tour is scheduled to take place on October 7. However, since Demi Lovato lost her voice, it’s unclear if this holds up.

Although Demi Lovato postponed the Holy Fvck tour, the Rosemont Theater assured fans that their tickets were still valid. The tickets will also give them access to the revival of the show.

Holy Fvck is Demi’s last tour

Demi announced earlier in a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories that she was stepping down from the tour. She wrote:

“I’m so sick that I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love you and thank you, guys.

Demi Lovato losing her voice may come as no surprise to her ardent fans. The cool for summer crooner has previously revealed that she is tired in a series of cryptic messages.

“I’ll do it for you guys,” she noted, adding, “I will need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s!!”

The Barney and his friends star has had a long and impactful run in the industry. She rose to prominence after appearing in the 2008 musical camp rock like Mitchie Torres alongside the Jonas Brothers. His song It’s me in the film is also his first song.

There is also a docuseries Demi Lovato: Dances with the Devil and a documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, about her. They follow the stories of his battle with drugs and bipolar disorder.

It’s a good thing that Demi realized her need for rest. Let’s hope she bounces back stronger so her fans can continue to enjoy more of their idol’s talents.