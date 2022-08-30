Demi Lovato makes a terrible confession about her youth

These are shocking secrets. Demi Lovato will long remember this famous July 24, 2018. That day, the singer was hospitalized in emergency following a heroin overdose: “It all happened for me to learn certain lessons. It was a painful journey and when I look back I am sometimes sad thinking back to the pain I had to endure to overcome it. But I don’t regret anything”. If today she is better, Demi Lovato wants to send a strong message to people who, like her, have succumbed to drugs.

In the podcast call her daddythe singer recalled her first experience with drugs: “I started when I was 12 or 13 (…) I had a car accident and they prescribed me opiates. My mom didn’t think she would have to lock up her 13-year-old daughter’s opiates, but I was already drinking by then. I was looking for an escape”, she reveals, explaining at the same time that this first time would have “must have been a major red flag” for her family. Unfortunately, this was not the case.

Demi Lovato: ‘I don’t want anyone looking at the way I do it and thinking it’s going to work for them because it might not’

After several rehabs, Demi Lovato manages to get away from this hell. In the detoxification center in which she is trying to recover, her treatment (…)

Read more on Closermag.fr

“We had everything planned to leave”: Britney Spears recounts the secret romance she had during her guardianship

Nabilla: study, fortune, marriage, Instagram… Know everything

Ghislaine Maxwell: the terrifying profile of her new BFF in prison

Harvey Weinstein: two years after his conviction, the director’s dramatic announcement

Claude Lelouch: who are his seven children?