Demi Lovato, on the new album a song with Ariana Grande

“Dancing With The Devil: The Art Of Starting Over” is the new album and new rumors are popping up about possible collaborations

“Dancing With The Devil:The Art Of Starting Over”, is the new album by Demi Lovato which will be released next April 2. The album will be anticipated by the eponymous docu-series that will be available on YouTube a few days before. There is still a lot to discover about this record that, probably, will be one of the most personal and intense of the artist. The only certainties are that it will also be the soundtrack of the docu-series and that it will retrace the events of summer 2018, when Demi Lovato almost died of an overdose.

Among the possible collaborations present there should also be Ariana Grande. To confirm the news is the same Demi Lovato who in the New York Times said she had recorded the song in recent weeks.

The former Disney starlet spoke of this new record as a way to tell the past but with a view to a future restart. What better way, then, to start again than to call together artists and friends to participate in the realization of the album? In addition to Ariana Grande, in the disc and in the series should also make their appearance Christina Aguilera and Elton John as well as friends and family of Demi Lovato.