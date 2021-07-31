Demi Lovato, on the new album a song with Ariana Grande

“Dancing With The Devil: The Art Of Starting Over” is the new album and new rumors are popping up about possible collaborations
“Dancing With The Devil:The Art Of Starting Over”, is the new album by Demi Lovato which will be released next April 2. The album will be anticipated by the eponymous docu-series that will be available on YouTube a few days before. There is still a lot to discover about this record that, probably, will be one of the most personal and intense of the artist. The only certainties are that it will also be the soundtrack of the docu-series and that it will retrace the events of summer 2018, when Demi Lovato almost died of an overdose.
Among the possible collaborations present there should also be Ariana Grande. To confirm the news is the same Demi Lovato who in the New York Times said she had recorded the song in recent weeks.
The former Disney starlet spoke of this new record as a way to tell the past but with a view to a future restart. What better way, then, to start again than to call together artists and friends to participate in the realization of the album? In addition to Ariana Grande, in the disc and in the series should also make their appearance Christina Aguilera and Elton John as well as friends and family of Demi Lovato.
Demi Lovato, the events of 2018
Demi Lovato announces: new album coming soon
Demi Lovato’s career has unfortunately suffered several interruptions due to the frequent health problems of the artist. In 2010 he had to stop touring with the Jonas Brothers, ending up in rehab for bulimia, drug problems and self-harm. In 2018, then, the overdose that led her to a very long rehabilitation path that lasted two years that kept her away from the stage. From the revelations made by the artist herself, we read that as a result of the overdose her life has profoundly changed and that the health problems related to the event are still evident today. “Dancing With The Devil:The Art Of Starting Over” will be a way to get naked and tell his version of the facts, always keeping in mind those dark moments that will remain a warning not to make the same mistakes again.
Ariana Grande, from theatre to global success
Ariana Grande, announced the remix of 34+35 with two mysterious artists
Ariana Grande’s career began at the age of 15 when she took the Broadway stage for the musical “13”, receiving the Asociación Nacional de Teatro Juvenil award for best actress. In 2009 he published on his YouTube channel some covers of his favorite singers, while continuing to work in musicals, tv and theater. His first unreleased track is “Put your hearts up“, which confirms his talent and his vocal skills on a terrain hitherto semi-unknown for the artist. Ariana Grande’s first album arrives in 2013 and is entitled “Yours Truly” which contains the hit single “The Way”, in which she duets with Mac Miller. The album quickly sold 140 thousand copies, reaching the top of all the charts. In 2014 comes “My Everything” the artist’s second album that has sold over 9 million copies worldwide, a success replicated by the third studio album “Dangerous Woman” In 2018 with “Sweetener” she won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album, while a year later with “Thank U, Next” she managed to sell 360,000 copies in the first week, becoming her biggest debut of Grande. In 2020 she released her sixth album “Positions” and collaborated with Lady Gaga on “Rain on Me”. The two artists won a Grammy Award in the category Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.