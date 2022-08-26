Demi Lovato opens up about her addictions

Demi Lovato performs at Global Citizen Live Sept 2021 Getty

Demi Lovato was very young when she began to struggle with heavy addictions to alcohol and drugs. In an interview for the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the former Disney star returned to the long struggle she has had in recent years to get better.

“I first started experimenting when I was 12 or 13,” she confessed.

The star suffered an accident that made her turn to opiates.

“I was in a car accident and was prescribed opiates. My mom didn’t think she would have to lock up her 13-year-old daughter’s opiates, but I was already drinking by then,” continued Half. “I had been bullied and was looking for an escape. When my mum saw how many pills were gone and how fast she took them and locked them away.”

After opiates, the star started trying other substances. She also admits having stolen drugs from her mother at the time, such as Xanax. She then tried cocaine.

“When I was 17, that was the first time I tried coke and I loved it too much, which led to me going into treatment right after I turned 18,” she revealed.

Demi also admitted that she “drank a lot” when she was younger.

“I stole beer from my father in the fridge, my stepfather, she recalled. I took it to my room and drank four beers, just to see what it felt like. to feel drunk.” she remembered.