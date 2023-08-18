Demi Lovato Premieres Her Version of One of Her Favorite Songs: ‘Confident (Rock Version)’

,confident‘ was the name of American’s fifth studio album which was released in October 2015 And that, like the first cut, was the theme of the same name that has just been renewed.

Thus, he joined this initiative of renewing the subjects, as it happened recently, ‘Sorry not sorry’ add in slash Of guns N Roses, not in vain from my tells us that itBreathing new life into songs that have been instrumental in my career has made me feel closer to my music than ever before.,

And, in all this, the record project will be baptized as ‘Revamped‘ It will be released next September 15 and will include 10 songs that defined his career in rock albums. album out now to reserve.

“Confident (Rock Version)”

Demi Lovato co-wrote the original version ofconfidentAlong with Ilya Salmanzadeh and the producers of the song were Max Martin and Savan Kotecha. And, to top it off, here comes a video clip directed by robert rodriguez Lovato is shown in a maximum security prison where an American police officer offers her pardon for apprehending the character played by the actress Michelle Rodriguez,

“Confident (Rock Version)” It features re-recorded vocals and newly amplified production by Warren ‘Oak’ Felder, Keith “Ten4” Sorrells and Alex Nice. ,confident‘ was originally released eight years ago as the second single from Demi’s fifth studio album of the same name. The song became Demi’s fifth No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart and has since been certified gold with 4 albums. Of platinum.Confident (Rock Version)’ Following the release of ‘Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version) ft. Slash’, ‘Heart Attack (Rock Version)’ and ‘Cool for the Summer (Rock Version)’.

here is the new version

original version

by letter musicmatch

are you ready Ha! now it’s time for me to take it

i’m the boss now

i won’t fake it

not when you go down

‘Cause it’s my game

and you better come play i used to hold my whims

now i’m letting go

i make my own choices

bitch i run the show

so keep the lights on

no you can’t make me treat you like that uh huh huh

so you say i’m complicated

that i must be out of my mind

but you underestimate me

rated rated uh huh huh

what’s wrong with being

what’s wrong with being

What’s wrong with being confident? uh huh huh

what’s wrong with being

what’s wrong with being

What’s wrong with being confident?

uh huh huh Now it’s time to take out the chains

Are you tongue tied?

‘Cause this is my turf

and i’m dangerous

and you can get off

But tonight it’s all about me (tonight) uh huh huh

so you say i’m complicated

that i must be out of my mind

but you underestimate me

rated rated uh huh huh

what’s wrong with being

what’s wrong with being

What’s wrong with being confident? uh, huh, huh (yeah)

(yeah) what’s wrong with being

(yeah) what’s wrong with being

What’s wrong with being confident? uh, huh, huh (yeah)

(yeah) what’s wrong with being

(yeah) what’s wrong with being

What’s wrong with being confident? uh, huh, huh (yeah)

(yeah) what’s wrong with being

(yeah) what’s wrong with being

What’s wrong with being confident?

uh huh huh yes

Oho

uh huh huh yeah so you say i’m complicated

but you underestimate me

You don’t need it… (uh, huh, huh) (yeah) what’s wrong with being

what’s wrong with being (what’s wrong with being)

What’s wrong with being confident? uh huh huh

(yeah) what’s wrong with being

(yeah) what’s wrong with being

What’s wrong with being confident? (Oh yes) uh huh huh

(yeah) what’s wrong with being

what’s wrong with being (what’s wrong with being)

What’s wrong with being confident? uh, huh, huh (yeah)

(yeah) what’s wrong with being

(yeah) what’s wrong with being

What’s wrong with being confident?

confident

This album featuring brand new vocals and productionRevamped,In the 10-song set, Demi reimagines the songs that defined her career in a fresh take that reflects her current artistic vision. The re-recorded music showcases Demi’s artistic growth and versatility as she transitions her lyrics from pop to rock while maintaining her powerful voice.

Demi performed rock versions of some of the included songs for the first time. Revamped on his 2022 tour Holy FVCK Yatra, in support of their album of the same name. Demi’s girl band on tour Holy FVCK Yatra It also featured Nita Strauss, one of the most acclaimed guitarists in rock music. album Holy FVCK, which included the singles “29”, “Substance” and “Skin of My Teeth”, marked a return to Demi’s rock and pop-punk roots and included collaborations with Yungblood, Royal & the Serpent and Dead Sarah. . The album debuted at No. 1 on three different charts. bill boardTop Rock and Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums, and received a 2023 GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Music Artist.