Demi Lovato Premieres Her Version of One of Her Favorite Songs: ‘Confident (Rock Version)’

,confident‘ was the name of American’s fifth studio album which was released in October 2015 And that, like the first cut, was the theme of the same name that has just been renewed.

Thus, he joined this initiative of renewing the subjects, as it happened recently, ‘Sorry not sorry’ add in slash Of guns N Roses, not in vain from my tells us that itBreathing new life into songs that have been instrumental in my career has made me feel closer to my music than ever before.,

And, in all this, the record project will be baptized as ‘Revamped‘ It will be released next September 15 and will include 10 songs that defined his career in rock albums. album out now to reserve.

“Confident (Rock Version)”

Demi Lovato co-wrote the original version ofconfidentAlong with Ilya Salmanzadeh and the producers of the song were Max Martin and Savan Kotecha. And, to top it off, here comes a video clip directed by robert rodriguez Lovato is shown in a maximum security prison where an American police officer offers her pardon for apprehending the character played by the actress Michelle Rodriguez,

“Confident (Rock Version)” It features re-recorded vocals and newly amplified production by Warren ‘Oak’ Felder, Keith “Ten4” Sorrells and Alex Nice. ,confident‘ was originally released eight years ago as the second single from Demi’s fifth studio album of the same name. The song became Demi’s fifth No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart and has since been certified gold with 4 albums. Of platinum.Confident (Rock Version)’ Following the release of ‘Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version) ft. Slash’, ‘Heart Attack (Rock Version)’ and ‘Cool for the Summer (Rock Version)’.

here is the new version

original version

by letter musicmatch

are you ready Ha!

now it’s time for me to take iti’m the boss nowi won’t fake itnot when you go down‘Cause it’s my gameand you better come play

i used to hold my whimsnow i’m letting goi make my own choicesbitch i run the showso keep the lights onno you can’t make me treat you like that

uh huh huhso you say i’m complicatedthat i must be out of my mindbut you underestimate merated rated

uh huh huhwhat’s wrong with beingwhat’s wrong with beingWhat’s wrong with being confident?

uh huh huhwhat’s wrong with beingwhat’s wrong with beingWhat’s wrong with being confident?uh huh huh

Now it’s time to take out the chainsAre you tongue tied?‘Cause this is my turfand i’m dangerousand you can get offBut tonight it’s all about me (tonight)

uh huh huhso you say i’m complicatedthat i must be out of my mindbut you underestimate merated rated

uh huh huhwhat’s wrong with beingwhat’s wrong with beingWhat’s wrong with being confident?

uh, huh, huh (yeah)(yeah) what’s wrong with being(yeah) what’s wrong with beingWhat’s wrong with being confident?

uh, huh, huh (yeah)(yeah) what’s wrong with being(yeah) what’s wrong with beingWhat’s wrong with being confident?

uh, huh, huh (yeah)(yeah) what’s wrong with being(yeah) what’s wrong with beingWhat’s wrong with being confident?uh huh huh

yesOhouh huh huh yeah

so you say i’m complicatedbut you underestimate meYou don’t need it… (uh, huh, huh)

(yeah) what’s wrong with beingwhat’s wrong with being (what’s wrong with being)What’s wrong with being confident?

uh huh huh(yeah) what’s wrong with being(yeah) what’s wrong with beingWhat’s wrong with being confident? (Oh yes)

uh huh huh(yeah) what’s wrong with beingwhat’s wrong with being (what’s wrong with being)What’s wrong with being confident?

uh, huh, huh (yeah)(yeah) what’s wrong with being(yeah) what’s wrong with beingWhat’s wrong with being confident?confident

This album featuring brand new vocals and productionRevamped,In the 10-song set, Demi reimagines the songs that defined her career in a fresh take that reflects her current artistic vision. The re-recorded music showcases Demi’s artistic growth and versatility as she transitions her lyrics from pop to rock while maintaining her powerful voice.

Demi performed rock versions of some of the included songs for the first time. Revamped on his 2022 tour Holy FVCK Yatra, in support of their album of the same name. Demi’s girl band on tour Holy FVCK Yatra It also featured Nita Strauss, one of the most acclaimed guitarists in rock music. album Holy FVCK, which included the singles “29”, “Substance” and “Skin of My Teeth”, marked a return to Demi’s rock and pop-punk roots and included collaborations with Yungblood, Royal & the Serpent and Dead Sarah. . The album debuted at No. 1 on three different charts. bill boardTop Rock and Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums, and received a 2023 GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Music Artist.

