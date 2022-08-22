Demi Lovato radiant to celebrate her 30th birthday with her new darling

Demi Lovato has passed the 30-year markon Saturday August 20th. An event that she did not celebrate alone. Indeed, it is alongside her new darling, Jute$that the singer spent this unforgettable day, at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. The former student of Camp Rock opted for a sublime and sexy look for this occasion. Indeed, Demi Lovato chose a red mini dress associated with a black leather jacket. A look completed by “fishnet stockings” as well as black ankle boots. As accessories, the young woman put on sunglasses and opted for a matching black handbag.

Jute$, or Jordan Lutes, had already paid tribute to his girlfriend earlier on August 20. He had in particular posted pictures of them on Instagram. “You are a 30 year old little rascal and I am the luckiest idiot in the world because I can call you mine”, he captioned his post. “I’m so proud of you that you’ve not only survived everything you’ve been through, but pulled through and become even happier and sweeter,” he added. “I love you …how can you be real lol @ddlovato”, he concluded his post.

A romance that starts very well

