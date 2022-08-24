Demi Lovato recalls using opiates at 13 after car accident

Demi Lovato opened up about drug use as soon as she became a teenager.

Appearing on Wednesday’s episode of the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, the ‘Cool For The Summer’ hitmaker opened up about the troubled relationship she had with drug addiction in the past.

“I first started experimenting when I was 12 or 13,” she told host Alexandra Cooper. “I had a car accident and they prescribed me opiates.”

“My mom didn’t think she would have to lock up her 13-year-old daughter’s opiates, but I was already drinking by then,” she explained. “I had been bullied and was looking for an escape.”

The Disney Channel alum said her mother ripped out the pills and “locked them away” after finding out how many had been consumed by the singer.

But it wasn’t just the drugs that rocked the boat home for Lovato.

She remembers experimenting a lot with alcohol, revealing that she “drank a lot” as a teenager.

Lovato resorted to stealing beer from her stepdad’s fridge and admitted she was “alone” the very first time she drank alcohol.

“[That] should have been a major red flag,” she added.

Drinking turned into a heavy drug, as Lovato remembered being addicted to cocaine in her late teens.

“When I was 17, that was my first time trying coke and, like, I loved it too much, and then I bled a little bit getting into meds right after I turned 18,” said- she explained.

This then landed her in rehab, which she said was a long time coming.

In January, Lovato completed another stint in rehab three years after her near-fatal overdose in 2018, which left her with three strokes and a heart attack.

Lovato maintained a “sober Californian” lifestyle and always drank alcohol and smoked weed in moderation.

However, in December 2021, Lovato announced that she “no longer supports my ‘sober Californian’ ways.”

She detailed her overdose in her YouTube documentary series, candidly telling fans about the hold her addiction had on her, from using meth and heroin to having to receive injections to avoid getting high.