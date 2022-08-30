Demi Lovato regrets having made her documentaries: I would have liked to wait

ads

Demi Lovato will not be on the small screen anytime soon.

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer – who uses the pronouns she/they – revealed in an interview with Alternative Press that she no longer plans to make documentaries about her life.

“Honestly, I’m really sick of looking at myself, and I think other people are probably too,” the 30-year-old told the outlet. “And if they’re not, they can watch my music videos. »

Over the past decade, Lovato has released three different documentaries detailing her struggles with addiction and its impact on her career.

“I would have liked to wait until I had more knowledge of my stuff because now it’s cemented. Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else,” she told the outlet.

The singer told Alternative Press that she has no plans to shoot another documentary. CG pictures

Her most recent documentary, “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil,” detailed the singer’s near-fatal drug overdose in 2018. Following the incident, Lovato revealed that she was “California Sober,” which which means she always smoked weed and drank alcohol in moderation.

However, a year later, the rockstar gave up the substances completely and went into treatment.

However, her aversion to documentaries doesn’t mean she wants to stop sharing her story with fans. She just plans to wait until she has figured out what she wants.

Lovato’s latest documentary detailed her struggles with addiction. ©YouTube Premium/Courtesy of Everett Collection

“My story isn’t over, so I want to be able to say by the time I’ve written a book, ‘OK, I was the one who grew up,'” she told the outlet.

Lovato recently released her 8th studio album, “Holy Fvck,” and said it reflected who she really was.

“I’m in a new chapter in my life and I want my music to reflect that,” Lovato said of returning to her rock ‘n’ roll roots.

The “Heart Attack” singer has released three documentaries over the past decade. Getty Images for iHeartMedia

One of the tracks, “29,” is about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, whom she met when she was 17 and he was 29.

“I think sometimes the public needs the truth, and that’s why I decided to post… [this] single,” the “Camp Rock” alum said on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“I came out of treatment with anger, I came out of treatment with understanding and growth,” she told host Alexandra Cooper. “It was a reflective song for me. Even if there [are] shades of anger, I really learned a lot about this experience and decided to write about it.

