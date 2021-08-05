Demi Lovato, released a brief preview of the song with Ariana Grande

Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over is the new recording project of the voice of Cool for the Summer. These days the pop star is revealing details and information about the new album, among the previews revealed the duet with Ariana Grande.

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande, THE COLLABORATION

Demi Lovato, on the new album also Noah Cyrus

Friday, April 2 Demi Lovato (photo) will make its expected comeback. In the past few hours the singer has revealed the presence of numerous collaborations within the album, including the one with Noah Cyrus and the one with Sam Fischer on the notes of What Other People Say, whose official video clip boasts over six million views on YouTube.

hour Demetria Devonne Lovato, this is the name at the registry office, announced the arrival of another friend and colleague, or Ariana Grande. In fact, the singer posted a brief preview of the duet on her profile Instagram importantly more than one hundred million followers.

The movie immediately obtained great acclaim so as to count at the moment more than 400,000 likes and 1,200,000 views.