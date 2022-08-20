Demi Lovato released her new album ‘Holy Fvck’ and admitted that the album gave her a ‘freedom to express herself’ in ways she ‘didn’t know was possible’.

The 29-year-old star was able to reclaim the artist she really is on her heavy rock album after the album “Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over” released in 2021.

In a typed note to fans on Twitter, Demi said, “HOLY FVCK has given me the freedom to express myself in ways I didn’t know was possible and to find the joy I’ve been missing in making music. music. It’s cathartic and grounded, yet exhilarating and a hell of a good time.”

She added: “I don’t know where I will be in life in a year, or in five or ten years but what I do know is that this record is exactly who I am today and I am very proud. I hope everyone who listens to it will be too.”

The ‘Cool for the Summer’ singer admitted in a recent interview that she won’t be in a rush to listen to the album’s predecessor again.

She told Vogue, “What I learned about myself making this record is that it’s okay to come to terms with your own truth. The last album I did, I’m proud.However, I don’t feel like there was a lot of me in it. There was a lot of authenticity in the lyrics, but sound-wise, let’s just say I don’t.

wouldn’t listen again today. The new one, I’m excited to play it and listen to it again. I never got tired of it.”

Demi admitted that she had previously chased after radio hits and lost sight of the artist she really was.

The ’29’ singer felt “miserable” singing her songs on stage and despised her style which was not her own. She had to dress in a leotard and heels.

She recalled in a separate interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: “When I started my first two albums, I think my instincts were right and I was making the music I loved to listen to.

And then I moved away from it because I said to myself: “I want songs for the radio”. You see what I mean ? I wanted songs that would go on

radio, so I started doing more pop music. And I started to lose myself and myself as an artist…and honestly, that didn’t reflect who I was. And when I got on stage, and I was in these leotards and these heels, I was just unhappy. And I was dancing. I was doing choreography and stuff like that, and I wasn’t happy. And so it led me to lose myself completely to find myself over time. What’s funny is that when I was 15, my instincts were the right ones. Today, I just have to stick with it, and harder.”