Demi Lovato sang Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go on” for her kindergarten talent show

Demi Lovato is the artist behind ‘Skin of My Teeth,’ which is releasing her album Saint-Fvck in 2022. This artist has been releasing original music for several years, even performing an empowering Celine Dion song during her kindergarten talent show. Here’s what we know about the “Substance” singer.

Demi Lovato rose to fame with her appearance in ‘Camp Rock’ and ‘Sonny With a Chance’

It’s her. Lovato appeared as the main character in the Disney Channel Original Movie, camp rock. She came back for Camp Rock 2: The Final Jamrecording songs like “This Is Me”, “Wouldn’t Change a Thing”, “Who Will I Be” and “What We Came Here For” for the franchise.

Lovato also starred in the comedy series sonny with a chance. As a “show within a show”, the series chronicled the behind-the-scenes drama of so randomwith Lovato’s character, Sonny, landing a role in the comedy skit.

Lovato has enjoyed cameos in other Disney-related projects, including Disney Channel Games. She was a featured artist on “Send It On,” lending her vocals to the song alongside the Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez.

Demi Lovato performed Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” at age 5

Visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lovato talked about her Holy Fvck album and growing up in the spotlight. The entertainer revealed that she performed for several years prior to her Disney Channel days.

“My first time on stage was when I was five years old. And I sang in the school talent show in kindergarten,” Lovato said. When Fallon asked which song she chose, Lovato replied with Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” – a song popularized by Titanic.

“And you know, it was a very difficult song, and I just went for it,” she continued. “My mom, yeah, my family – that’s pretty much what got me on stage. »

Lovato and Dion have yet to collaborate on a song, though in 2015, Lovato shared her excitement upon seeing the “My Heart Will Go On” artist at the American Music Awards. During the same Fallon interview, Lovato also shared her admiration for Kelly Clarkson.

Demi Lovato released “Holy Fvck” in 2022

After her Disney Channel days, Lovato took a step back from acting to focus on music, releasing chart-topping songs like “Cruel for the Summer,” “Confident,” and “Stone Cold.” In 2022, this artist announced her album Saint-Fvck, which included the singles “Skin Of My Teeth”, “Substance” and “29”.

“The process of creating this album has been the most fulfilling to date, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for taking this journey with me,” Lovato said in a press release. “Never have I been so sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks for itself. »

