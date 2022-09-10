Demi Lovato Says ’29’ Is About ‘Getting My Power Back’

Recently, Demi Lovato revealed that she was in a new relationship with another musician. The two seem to have a lot in common and people noticed how happy they were. A few fans might compare the relationship with Lovato’s former boyfriends.

Lovato confirmed her romance shortly after releasing a new album. In the album is a song called “29”, and it is about ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. The singer commented on the song and said it helped her get her power back.

“29” is about Demi Lovato and her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama started dating in 2010 after they met at a PSA. The couple was close and Valderrama supported Lovato as she tried to stay sober. The couple dated for six years and had an on-and-off relationship.

Besides Valderrama’s strong support for Lovato, people had noticed the age difference between them. The couple had a 12-year age gap and he was 29 when they met. However, they didn’t go on a date until Lovato turned 18.

The age difference between Lovato and Valderrama inspired the creation of her song “29”. The title refers to her age at the time and Lovato was 29 when she started writing the lyrics. She uses “29” to hide Away and Valderrama from their time together.

The lyrics describe how young 17 is and liken the age difference to that of a student and a teacher. A few lines also ask if the teenage fantasy belonged to Lovato or Valderrama. A lot of feelings went into creating the song.

Demi Lovato regained her power with ’29’

Demi Lovato on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ | Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Demi Lovato’s “29” is part of her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck. The singer considers the album to be her most authentic, so the song doesn’t sound out of place. She explains how “29” fits into everything during an interview with Vogue.

“I would say it’s about getting my power back. I turned 29 last year, and I had a lot of accomplishments about it. It’s about owning my power and taking it back and getting some of that anger back as well,” Lovato explained.

As a teenager, Lovato experienced angst and allowed anger to get the better of her. However, she now accepts the negative emotions and understands the source of the trauma. Like a few other songs on the album, “29” helps show how Lovato now has a healthy relationship with anger.

Lovato was able to vent her emotions and regain her power with the lyrics. Some people may be able to relate and experience a similar feeling while listening to the song.

Learn more about Lovato’s new album: “Holy Fvck”

Saint-Fvck came out in August, and fans noted how reminiscent it was of Demi Lovato’s early work. The musician mentioned how she wanted to go back to her roots since her debut in 2008. Additionally, the tracks pay homage to some of her old friends.

At the same time, the album explores various themes, such as religion. Lovato revealed how much of her anger was towards her religious upbringing. Additionally, she recalls feeling sexually oppressed by the church. As a result, religious undertones emerged when writing his music.

Lovato also described Saint-Fvck as an album she’s proud of because it’s “clean and understated”. She wrote the songs after leaving treatment and maintained her sobriety. Lovato feels like the album fully represents who she is.

Now fans can hear the songs live. In mid-August, Lovato embarked on a tour in support of her new album. She has several stops across North and South America.

