Demi Lovato Says ’29’ Is About ‘Getting My Power Back’

Recently, Demi Lovato revealed that she was in a new relationship with another musician. The two seem to have a lot in common and people noticed how happy they were. A few fans might compare the relationship with Lovato’s former boyfriends.

Lovato confirmed her romance shortly after releasing a new album. In the album is a song called “29”, and it is about ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. The singer commented on the song and said it helped her get her power back.

