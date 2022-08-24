Demi Lovato says it’s ‘not sexy’ to date older men after Wilmer diss rumor

ads

More on: demi lovato Demi Lovato claims she was ‘policed’ and ‘brainwashed’ by management Demi Lovato recalls using opiates aged 13 after car crash Demi Lovato turns 30 with her new boyfriend Jute$ Demi Lovato is dating her boyfriend, Jute$ and more star photos

Demi Lovato has advised against dating older men amid rumors that her song ’29’ is about ex Wilmer Valderrama.

“If you’re a young girl and think it’s sexy or fun to date older men, that’s not okay unless you’re of legal age,” said the former Disney Channel star, 30. years old, on Wednesday’s episode of “Call Her Daddy.” ” podcast.

“I think sometimes the public needs the truth, and that’s why I decided to post… [this] single,” the “Camp Rock” alum told host Alexandra Cooper.

“I think the message is so important. »

Lovato made headlines earlier this month when she revealed the lyrics to “29,” which appeared to refer to how old Valderrama, now 42, was when they met in 2010. ( The actress was 17 at the time.)

“It’s not okay if you’re under the age of majority,” the singer said on “Call Her Daddy.”

Spotify

“It’s not okay if you’re under the age of majority,” the singer said on “Call Her Daddy.”

Spotify

Ad Up Next Close Kim Kardashian defeats Hillary Clinton in a series of legal questions The former US secretary of state lost to Kardashian, who… 2

Show slideshow

Back Continue Share this:Click to share on Facebook(opens in a new window)Click to share on Twitter(opens in a new window) WhatsApp FlipboardClick to email a link to a friend(opens in a new window)Click to copy url 2022

“I thought it was a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine? the Lovato sings in the rumored diss track. “Far from innocent / What is fk consent? »

She continues, “The numbers told you not to / But that didn’t stop you. »

Lovato sings about a 12-year age gap in her song “29.” Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, who didn’t go public with her romance with Valderrama until the month she turned 18, has yet to confirm whether he is the subject of the release.

“I’m very careful how I answer those questions because I feel like the song says it all,” Lovato told Zane Lowe last week. “I don’t need to say too much, to be honest. »

The Grammy nominee noted that “sometimes less is more.”

Lovato dated the actor from 2010 to 2016.

Charley Gallay/AMA2015

Lovato dated the actor from 2010 to 2016.

WireImage

Lovato dated the actor from 2010 to 2016.

Getty Images for NARS

Ad Up Next Close Kim Kardashian defeats Hillary Clinton in a round of legal questions The former US secretary of state lost to Kardashian, who… 3

Show slideshow

Back Continue Share this:Click to share on Facebook(opens in a new window)Click to share on Twitter(opens in a new window) WhatsApp FlipboardClick to email a link to a friend(opens in a new window)Click to copy url 2022

However, Lovato gave Cooper a glimpse of the inspiration behind the song on Wednesday.

“I came out of treatment with anger, I came out of treatment with understanding and growth,” she said. “It was a reflective song for me. Even if there [are] shades of anger, I really learned a lot about this experience and decided to write about it.

Lovato dated Valderrama on and off until 2016. The actor is now engaged to model Amanda Pacheco, and he shares daughter Nakano, 1, with the 30-year-old.

As for Lovato, news broke this month that she was dating Jute$, celebrating her 30th birthday with the musician on Sunday.

ads