Demi Lovato says it”s not sexy” to date older men after Wilmer diss

Demi Lovato has advised against dating older men amid rumors that her song ’29’ is about ex Wilmer Valderrama.

“If you’re a young girl and think it’s sexy or fun to date older men, that’s not acceptable unless you’re of legal age,” said the former Disney Channel star, 30. years old, on Wednesday’s episode of “Call Her Daddy.” ” podcast.

“I think sometimes the public needs the truth, and that’s why I decided to post… [this] single,” the “Camp Rock” alum told host Alexandra Cooper.

Demi Lovato has advised against dating older men after posting a Wilmer Valderrama diss track. Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“I think the message is so important.”

Lovato made headlines earlier this month when she revealed the lyrics to “29,” which appeared to refer to how old Valderrama, now 42, was when they met in 2010. ( The actress was 17 at the time.)

“I thought it was a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?” the Lovato sings in the rumored diss track. “Far from innocent / What is fk consent?”

She continues, “The numbers told you not to / But that didn’t stop you.”

Lovato sings about a 12-year age gap in her song “29.” Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer, who didn’t go public with her romance with Valderrama until the month she turned 18, has yet to confirm whether he is the subject of the release.

“I’m very careful how I answer those questions because I feel like the song says it all,” Lovato told Zane Lowe last week. “I don’t need to say too much, to be honest.”

The Grammy nominee noted that “sometimes less is more.”

However, Lovato gave Cooper a glimpse of the inspiration behind the song on Wednesday.

“I came out of treatment with anger, I came out of treatment with understanding and growth,” she said. “It was a reflective song for me. Even if there [are] shades of anger, I really learned a lot about this experience and decided to write about it.

Lovato dated Valderrama on and off until 2016. The actor is now engaged to model Amanda Pacheco, and he shares daughter Nakano, 1, with the 30-year-old.

As for Lovato, news broke this month that she was dating Jute$, celebrating her 30th birthday with the musician on Sunday.