Demi Lovato Says She ‘Can’t’ Film Anymore Amid HOLY FVCK Dates

Taking its toll. Demi Lovato candidly addressed – and then deleted – his thoughts on not planning more tours in the future.

“I’m so f—king sick I can’t get out of bed 😞🤒 I can’t do this anymore,” Lovato, 30, wrote in Instagram Stories deleted since Tuesday, September 13, according to a fan account. “This next tour will be my last. I love you and thank you guys.

The singer is currently on the HOLY FVCK tour where she is performing her eighth studio album across North America through early November.

While promoting her new music, Lovato opened up about choosing to return to a rock sound. “I wanted to go back to my roots,” she told Vogue in August. “What I learned about myself making this record is that there’s nothing wrong with owning your truth. I wanted to take back my power.

For the Disney Channel alum, it was important for HOLY FVCK elements to explore his evolution in the music industry. “There was no intentional sound that I got — I just know I wanted it to be harder,” she added. “I wanted it to go stronger than my first and my second album. But I left it to the creative process of what came out while I was making the album.

Lovato also shared her thoughts on her time in pop music, saying, “I’m proud of this job, but it didn’t make me happy. There was always this kind of emptiness that I felt, because I was trying to be someone that I wasn’t. Now I identify as non-binary, so when I say, “Would you like me better if I was still her” it’s also a reference to people wanting me to stay who they want me to be. in their eyes.”

That same month, the Texas native sparked romance rumors with Jordan Lutes after collaborating on his album. “Substance from @ddlovato is now available!! one of my favorite songs I’ve ever worked on,” the 25-year-old rapper said via Instagram a month before HOLY FVCK’s release. “When I was asked to stop and write for this session, I remember thinking what am I supposed to do in a Demi Lovato session? Only to show up and realize she was doing one of the toughest rock projects I’ve ever heard.

He added: “Obviously a crazy step for me, but beyond that I feel so lucky to be a part of something I’m such a huge fan of. Congratulations to the whole gang 🖤.

Lovato, for her part, has been thinking about setting personal goals for herself in the new relationship. “Things like having a family are really important to me,” said the performer, who prefers the pronouns she/her and they/them. entertainment tonight in August. “It is the stuff of life. I really understood who I am. I say this often, every time I get older, but it’s like I’ve never felt so confident and grounded.