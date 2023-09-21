Demi Lovato Says She Feels Safer When She Has Sex

many years, Demi Lovato Has battled depression, anxiety and many insecurities; However, there is one area of ​​your life where you feel completely confident: during sex.

“I would be a little bolder and say that I feel more secure when I have sex.”according to Entertainment Tonight, the singer shared during an interview on the LadyGang podcast.

“And you are very present. You’re not thinking about how it will affect your decision for the rest of the day. Or at least, it is that way for me. Isn’t it like that for everyone?

During the conversation, Lovato, 31, touched on a number of topics, including her insecurities in the past, her current relationship with Zoot$, and how hard it is for her to do music touring.

“I am very human and have been very open about my struggles having struggled with an eating disorder in the past. It’s the worst feeling to be on stage when you have a bad body image.”,

“There’s nothing you can do. You have to get out, which is another reason why traveling is so hard. “You won’t always feel good in your own skin, but you have to be in front of people with lots of cameras.”

Luckily, the singer of songs like “Heart Attack” and “Sorry Not Sorry” is now more stable and happy, especially thanks to her blossoming romance with the Canadian singer. Jordan Lutesartistically known as jute$

“We are growing together and it feels very healthy. “We started as friends, so we built the foundation of friendship first.”they shared.

“I think if you find someone who makes you feel safe… someone you’re so attracted to, someone you laugh with constantly, that’s the recipe for a really great relationship.”

