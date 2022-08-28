Demi Lovato says she started taking opiates at age 13 after car accident

If the long history of Demi Lovato’s troubles with alcohol and drugs is no longer a secret, some may be surprised to learn that it began very early in the singer’s life. It all started with a prescription for opiates when she was just entering her teens. “I started experimenting with this when I was 12 or 13 years old. I had been in a car accident and was prescribed opiates,” she recalled during a stint on the podcast. call her daddy.

But quickly, Diana, her mother, realizes that her daughter is abusing codeine tablets. “My mom didn’t think she would have to lock up the opiates, but I was already drinking by then. I was being harassed and looking for an escape,” she continued. And that was only the beginning.

The descent into Hell

Indeed, Demi Lovato remembers that her alcohol consumption was already problematic while she stole beers from her stepfather’s fridge to drink alone. But the worst was yet to come. “When I was 17, I tried cocaine for the first time and, like, I liked it so much that I fell into it to the point of having to go to treatment right after I turned 18,” the pop star shared.

A cure which, unfortunately, was the first of a long series, when she also suffered from eating disorders. An infernal cycle that continued until a serious overdose that almost cost her life in 2018. Since then, Demi Lovato has been able to overcome her self-destructive impulses and, freed from her eating disorders, is learning to lead a more sober life without however, everything is prohibited.