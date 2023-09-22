Demi Lovato says she’s ‘most confident’ during sex

Demi Lovato is opening up about her sex life — and it’s in the title of one of her signature songs.

The 31-year-old pop star, who identifies as pansexual, revealed that she feels “most confident” during sexual encounters.

“I feel most confident when I’m having sex,” Lovato shared on the latest episode of the “LadyGang” podcast. “I think because you’re so present you’re not thinking about … how it impacts your decisions for the rest of the day, or at least that’s the case for me. “It’s not like that for everyone.”

The “Confident” singer was on hand to discuss body image, flexibility and her newly released music project, “Revamped,” with the show’s three hosts Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jack Vanek. However, she admitted that she was not feeling the most confident during her 2015 performance of the song.

“I’m very human when it comes down to it,” he said. “I’ve been very open about my struggles, such as battling an eating disorder in the past.”

“It’s the worst feeling to be on stage when you have a bad body image,” she said.

Lovato, who was previously romantically linked to actor Wilmer Valderrama, MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, and model Austin Wilson, is currently dating indie musician Zoots.

According to People, the pair first went public with their romance in August 2022. Jutes, whose full name is Jordan Lutes, co-wrote the tracks “Substance,” “Happy Ending,” and “City of Angels” from Lovato’s “Holy FVKK.” The album was released last year.

“It’s been about a year and a half (dating), so we’re taking it a little bit longer,” Lovato told Howard Stern during an interview last week. “We started as friends and first we built the foundation of friendship. This partnership there is so magnetic, and the way we laugh together – it’s absolutely nonstop. “I think if you can find someone who makes you feel safe, who you’re so attracted to, who you laugh with constantly, that’s the formula for a really great relationship.”