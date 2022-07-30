Demi Lovato Says ‘Skin of My Teeth’ Single Was a Response to Headlines

ads

Demi Lovato is back on the scene and bigger than ever, with an upcoming album and several hot new singles. The singer has been through his fair share of controversy and drama. And they often expressed their thoughts through their music. And the bold sound of their 2022 song, “Skin of My Teeth,” proves why Lovato is such a force to be reckoned with. In a recent interview, the pop star opened up about “Skin of My Teeth,” revealing the song’s deeper meaning and admitting they wrote the single in response to some headlines about them.

What did Demi Lovato say about the single ‘Skin of My Teeth’?

Demi Lovato is seen at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on July 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Lovato’s new album, Holy Fvck, set to be released on August 19, 2022. Over the past several months, Lovato has been teasing new songs from the album. In May, they shared the first single titled: “Skin of My Teeth”. The song dropped in June, and ever since fans couldn’t help but rave about the fierce pop ballad, reminiscent of Lovato’s teenage years.

In a recent interview with Audacity, Lovato opened up about their inspiration for the song, revealing why they knew it was to be the album’s lead single. “Because the first line… ‘Demi is leaving rehab again.’ I wanted it to be the message of ‘yeah, I’m back, I’m out,'” the singer said.

“I saw the headlines when I came out of treatment. And I just wanted to make a statement,” Lovato continued. The artist explained that their new album is a “rebirth”, a project that allowed them to return to their punk-inspired roots. “Bringing that back is obviously the rebirth of my music,” they said. ” But [also] as a person, spiritually, I’ve been through a lot and overcome a lot. And I feel like I was reborn. »

Granted, Lovato has a love-hate relationship with the media. When they announced the album, Lovato said that when they were working on tHoly Fvck after a stint in rehab – meaning they were “clean and sober”. Lovato’s journey to sobriety has been a long and complicated one, as the singer first struggled with drug addiction as a teenager.

Lovato also suffered from an eating disorder. Their body image issues stem from their time as a Disney star and being forced to fit into a specific mold. Over the years, Lovato has called out problematic posts in the media — and has no problem taking on powerful corporations.

Demi Lovato goes on tour

Lovato is currently hearing her Holy Fvck Tour, from August 13. For fans in multiple countries, the tour is an opportunity to see the star back in stadiums after a years-long hiatus due to their 2018 Overdose and the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s no doubt that Lovato is gearing up to make waves once again. Their powerful pop songs contain deep messages of strength, endurance and transparency.

