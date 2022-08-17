Demi Lovato – Substance Lyrics & Traduction
Trying to master the art of detaching
Is anyone driving, is anyone asking?
Is anyone grasping that nothing lasts?
Woah, am I in my head or have we all lost it?
So I ask myself
“Am I the only one looking for substance?”
Got high, it only left me lonely and loveless
Don’t wanna end up in a casket, head full of maggots
Body full of jack shit, I get an abundance
Am I the only one looking for substance?
I don’t remember last week, got my head scratching
But everyone’s acting like nothing is lacking
I think we might be crashing, everyone’s laughing
Time is just passing, yet nothing lasts
Woah, I know we’re all fucking exhausted
So I ask myself
“Am I the only one looking for substance?”
Got high, it only left me lonely and loveless
Don’t wanna end up in a casket, head full of maggots
Body full of jack shit, I get an abundance
Am I the only one looking for substance?
Am I talking to myself?
Is anyone out there screaming at the walls?
I can’t relate at all, relate at all
Fuck the theatrics, what happened to classic?
Give me the real shit, give me the magic
So I ask myself
“Am I the only one looking for substance?”
(Don’t wanna end up in a) Casket
(Head full of) Maggots
(Body full of) Jack shit
(I get an) Abundance
Am I the only one looking for substance?
Yeah yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Is anyone content to watch life in the back seat?
Trying to get away from it all
Does anyone drive, does anyone wonder?
Woah, I know we’re all exhausted
Woah, am I right or have we all lost our minds?
So I wonder
“Am I the only one looking for substance? »
I got high and ended up alone and without love
I don’t wanna end up in a coffin, head full of maggots
Body full of bullshit, I get plenty of it
Am I the only one looking for substance?
I don’t remember last week
I think we’re gonna crash, everybody laughs
Time passes, but nothing lasts
Woah, I know we’re all exhausted
Woah, am I right or have we all lost our minds?
So I wonder
“Am I the only one looking for substance? »
I got high and ended up alone and without love
I don’t wanna end up in a coffin, head full of maggots
Body full of bullshit, I get plenty of it
Am I talking to myself?
Is there anyone shouting at the top of their voices?
I can not understand
Fuck the stagings, what happened to the classics?
Give me real things, give me magic
So I wonder
“Am I the only one looking for substance? »
I got high and ended up alone and without love
I don’t wanna end up in a coffin, head full of maggots
Body full of bullshit, I get plenty of it
Yeah yeah
Yeah yeah yeah
