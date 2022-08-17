Entertainment

Demi Lovato – Substance Lyrics & Traduction

The translation of Substance by Demi Lovato is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics

Is anybody happy with life in the back seat?

Trying to master the art of detaching

Is anyone driving, is anyone asking?

Is anyone grasping that nothing lasts?
Woah, I know we’re all fucking exhausted

Woah, am I in my head or have we all lost it?

So I ask myself
“Am I the only one looking for substance?”
Got high, it only left me lonely and loveless
Don’t wanna end up in a casket, head full of maggots
Body full of jack shit, I get an abundance
Am I the only one looking for substance?

I don’t remember last week, got my head scratching
But everyone’s acting like nothing is lacking
I think we might be crashing, everyone’s laughing
Time is just passing, yet nothing lasts

Woah, I know we’re all fucking exhausted

Woah, am I in my head or have we all lost it?

So I ask myself
“Am I the only one looking for substance?”
Got high, it only left me lonely and loveless
Don’t wanna end up in a casket, head full of maggots
Body full of jack shit, I get an abundance
Am I the only one looking for substance?

Am I talking to myself?
Is anyone out there screaming at the walls?
I can’t relate at all, relate at all
Fuck the theatrics, what happened to classic?
Give me the real shit, give me the magic

So I ask myself
“Am I the only one looking for substance?”

Got high, it only left me lonely and loveless

(Don’t wanna end up in a) Casket

(Head full of) Maggots

(Body full of) Jack shit

(I get an) Abundance

Am I the only one looking for substance?

Yeah yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah

Is anyone content to watch life in the back seat?
Trying to get away from it all
Does anyone drive, does anyone wonder?

Does anyone understand that nothing lasts?

Woah, I know we’re all exhausted
Woah, am I right or have we all lost our minds?

So I wonder
“Am I the only one looking for substance? »
I got high and ended up alone and without love
I don’t wanna end up in a coffin, head full of maggots
Body full of bullshit, I get plenty of it
Am I the only one looking for substance?

I don’t remember last week

But everybody acts like nothing’s missing

I think we’re gonna crash, everybody laughs

Time passes, but nothing lasts

Woah, I know we’re all exhausted
Woah, am I right or have we all lost our minds?

So I wonder
“Am I the only one looking for substance? »
I got high and ended up alone and without love
I don’t wanna end up in a coffin, head full of maggots
Body full of bullshit, I get plenty of it

Am I the only one looking for substance?

Am I talking to myself?
Is there anyone shouting at the top of their voices?
I can not understand
Fuck the stagings, what happened to the classics?
Give me real things, give me magic

So I wonder
“Am I the only one looking for substance? »
I got high and ended up alone and without love
I don’t wanna end up in a coffin, head full of maggots
Body full of bullshit, I get plenty of it

Am I the only one looking for substance?

Yeah yeah
Yeah yeah yeah

