Demi Lovato – Substance Lyrics & Traduction

Is anybody happy with life in the back seat?



Trying to master the art of detaching



Is anyone driving, is anyone asking?



Is anyone grasping that nothing lasts?





Woah, am I in my head or have we all lost it? Woah, I know we’re all fucking exhaustedWoah, am I in my head or have we all lost it? So I ask myself

“Am I the only one looking for substance?”

Got high, it only left me lonely and loveless

Don’t wanna end up in a casket, head full of maggots

Body full of jack shit, I get an abundance

Am I the only one looking for substance? I don’t remember last week, got my head scratching

But everyone’s acting like nothing is lacking

I think we might be crashing, everyone’s laughing

Time is just passing, yet nothing lasts Woah, I know we’re all fucking exhausted

Woah, am I in my head or have we all lost it? So I ask myself

“Am I the only one looking for substance?”

Got high, it only left me lonely and loveless

Don’t wanna end up in a casket, head full of maggots

Body full of jack shit, I get an abundance

Am I the only one looking for substance? Am I talking to myself?

Is anyone out there screaming at the walls?

I can’t relate at all, relate at all

Fuck the theatrics, what happened to classic?

Give me the real shit, give me the magic So I ask myself

“Am I the only one looking for substance?”





(Don’t wanna end up in a) Casket



(Head full of) Maggots



(Body full of) Jack shit



(I get an) Abundance



Am I the only one looking for substance? Got high, it only left me lonely and loveless(Don’t wanna end up in a) Casket(Head full of) Maggots(Body full of) Jack shit(I get an) AbundanceAm I the only one looking for substance? Yeah yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Substance lyrics by Demi Lovato

Is anyone content to watch life in the back seat?

Trying to get away from it all

Does anyone drive, does anyone wonder?

Does anyone understand that nothing lasts? Woah, I know we’re all exhausted

Woah, am I right or have we all lost our minds? So I wonder

“Am I the only one looking for substance? »

I got high and ended up alone and without love

I don’t wanna end up in a coffin, head full of maggots

Body full of bullshit, I get plenty of it

Am I the only one looking for substance? I don’t remember last week





I think we’re gonna crash, everybody laughs



Time passes, but nothing lasts But everybody acts like nothing’s missingI think we’re gonna crash, everybody laughsTime passes, but nothing lasts Woah, I know we’re all exhausted

Woah, am I right or have we all lost our minds? So I wonder

“Am I the only one looking for substance? »

I got high and ended up alone and without love

I don’t wanna end up in a coffin, head full of maggots

Body full of bullshit, I get plenty of it

Am I the only one looking for substance? Am I talking to myself?

Is there anyone shouting at the top of their voices?

I can not understand

Fuck the stagings, what happened to the classics?

Give me real things, give me magic So I wonder

“Am I the only one looking for substance? »

I got high and ended up alone and without love

I don’t wanna end up in a coffin, head full of maggots

Body full of bullshit, I get plenty of it

Am I the only one looking for substance? Yeah yeah

Yeah yeah yeah

Lyrics2Chansons has a song lyrics license agreement with the Society of Music Publishers and Authors (SEAM)