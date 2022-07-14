Demi Lovato Suffers Facial Injury, Reveals She Needs Stitches – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato took a brutal fall on Wednesday, July 13. The 29-year-old singer used his TikTok to show a cut just above his left eye, where he said he needed stitches. While the cut looked like it must have hurt, the popstar seemed to have a good sense of humor about it, as they showed fans in a video with some stupid TikTok audio saying, “No one will know / They’ll know/how would they know? »

More about Demi Lovato

@ddlovato Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitched up before Kimmel tomorrow??? 🙋🏻🙋🏻 #substance #fuck ♬ THEY WILL KNOW – Heliqs

Demi opened the video with her hand on her eyebrow and part of her head off camera. As the audio continued, they pulled their hand away and showed the cut, and even though it looked like a rough cut, they seemed to be smiling for the camera. They also made light of the cut in the caption, joking about how they’re going to be Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, July 14. “Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitched up before Kimmel tomorrow?” they wrote.

Demi Lovato Through the Years: Photos of Their Transformation

Even though they have stitches, the gash looked relatively small, and it doesn’t look like anything that can’t be covered with a little makeup! Hope Demi feels much better soon!

Demi’s appearance on Kimmel comes just before they release their latest single “Substance” from their upcoming album HOLY F**K Friday. So far, they’ve released a single of the new pop-punk-inspired rock, titled “Skin of my Teeth,” which offers a candid look at the singer’s battles with addiction. They offered an uplifting anthem for the album’s first release. Before releasing the new track, Demi teased that their next release would be less pop-oriented than their previous releases. The full album is set to be released on August 19.

Related link Related: JoJo Siwa, Demi Lovato and More Stars Who Came Out in 2021

Along with the new music, Demi also has a somewhat new tattoo. The ‘Stone Cold’ star revealed they had the words ‘Choose Love’ tattooed on their arm to show their support for refugees around the world, especially those from Ukraine.