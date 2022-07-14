Entertainment

Demi Lovato Suffers Facial Injury, Reveals She Needs Stitches – Hollywood Life

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Demi Lovato Suffers Facial Injury, Reveals She Needs Stitches - Hollywood Life

See the gallery

Demi Lovato poses for a portrait to promote her new album,
Valencia, CA - Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus Step out for the Space Jam premiere at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Pictured: Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Customers - Images containing children Please pixelate face before Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Demi Lovato was seen wearing A Funky New Mullet while filming a music video for an unreleased song with rapper G-Eazy in Los Angeles, CA. 09 June 2021 Pictured: Demi Lovato. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA761267_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato took a brutal fall on Wednesday, July 13. The 29-year-old singer used his TikTok to show a cut just above his left eye, where he said he needed stitches. While the cut looked like it must have hurt, the popstar seemed to have a good sense of humor about it, as they showed fans in a video with some stupid TikTok audio saying, “No one will know / They’ll know/how would they know? »

@ddlovato

Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitched up before Kimmel tomorrow??? 🙋🏻🙋🏻 #substance #fuck

♬ THEY WILL KNOW – Heliqs

Demi opened the video with her hand on her eyebrow and part of her head off camera. As the audio continued, they pulled their hand away and showed the cut, and even though it looked like a rough cut, they seemed to be smiling for the camera. They also made light of the cut in the caption, joking about how they’re going to be Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, July 14. “Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitched up before Kimmel tomorrow?” they wrote.

Even though they have stitches, the gash looked relatively small, and it doesn’t look like anything that can’t be covered with a little makeup! Hope Demi feels much better soon!

Demi Lovato Suffers Facial Injury, Reveals She Needs Stitches - Hollywood Life
Demi arrives in all black for the Elton John Oscars viewing party. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Demi’s appearance on Kimmel comes just before they release their latest single “Substance” from their upcoming album HOLY F**K Friday. So far, they’ve released a single of the new pop-punk-inspired rock, titled “Skin of my Teeth,” which offers a candid look at the singer’s battles with addiction. They offered an uplifting anthem for the album’s first release. Before releasing the new track, Demi teased that their next release would be less pop-oriented than their previous releases. The full album is set to be released on August 19.

Along with the new music, Demi also has a somewhat new tattoo. The ‘Stone Cold’ star revealed they had the words ‘Choose Love’ tattooed on their arm to show their support for refugees around the world, especially those from Ukraine.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Neymar Jr. Partners With ‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ As The Game’s Ambassador

10 mins ago

The new Dreamworks channel will have an incredible catalog in July

21 mins ago

Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo fires Saudi Arabia and its millions of euros

21 mins ago

Selena Gomez is snubbed for her Emmy nomination

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button