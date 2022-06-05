Demi Lovato: the rock rebirth of a true pop star | Music

Demi lovato a new era begins and it seems that it is very clear how it is going to be. After making a funeral of his old music, at the beginning of the year, she hinted that he was leaving behind that pop style that he had been doing. And that’s how it’s going to be, since on May 10th he will release a single, Skin of my teethwith a totally different aesthetic and a much more rock soundwhich promises to surprise everyone.

Skin of my teeth is the first preview of what will be his eighth disc. The truth is that another song already advanced in April, happy ending, which, at the moment, we will not be able to enjoy in the studio version. Two songs that show a totally different Demi Lovato.

Although I have made a playlist full of rock music called “A funeral for my pop music”we do not want to forget the trajectory that Demi Lovato has had during the seven albums that she has released, nor her evolution from that Disney girl who left Camp Rock.

the start of a star

Demi Lovato burst into our lives thanks to becoming a disney channel girl. Along with Selena Gomez or Miley Cyrus, she was part of a generation of true promises of music. She had her own series, sunny among starsand starred in two of the most iconic movies of the 2000s on said channel: Camp Rock Y Camp Rock 2along with the Jonas Brothers.





At this stage, Hollywood Records took notice of her. In 2008, at the age of 16 and during the recordings of Camp Rock recorded his first album, Don’t Forget, and wrote some of the songs alongside the famous Jonas brothers. With this work she broke into the music industry with a style pop/pop-rock very typical of the time, with songs as catchy as La La Land either Get Backwhich dealt with issues of adolescence.

The following year, in 2009, he continued in the wake of his first album, releasing Here We Go Againits Second job. With him, he kept the aesthetics and those sounds pop rockthough with R&B and synth-pop influences. Unlike Don’t Forget, he did not work with the Jonas Brothers and began to hang out with different composers and producers who helped him experiment within music. He wanted to get away from the adolescent theme and delve deeper into some themes such as love or anguish. With a slightly more mature Demi Lovato, this album featured hits like catch me, Quiet either Here We Go Againwhich gives its name to the repertoire.

After this job, she focused on her Disney acting career to record Camp Rock 2 Y sunny among them. At the age of 18, she did a tour with the Jonas Brothers that did not end because she had an altercation with one of the team members and was admitted to a rehabilitation centeras he suffered from mental health problems.

After leaving the center, he began to work in what would be his Third album study. A much more mature album that would see the light in 2011 and that combined the R&B with pop, leaving behind that rock era of the 2000s. It was a learning process, in which Demi Lovato was trying to discover who she was. Her title was unbroken and had one of the most intimate and profound songs of the artist’s career, Skyscraperwhich even had a version in Spanish. “Go on and try to tear me down (come and try to bring me down) / I will be rising from the ground (I will rise from the ground) / Like a skyscraper (like a skyscraper)”.

Leaving the Disney girl behind

Demi Lovato wanted to leave behind that facet of a Disney girl that caused so much pressure and demands. In 2012, she was a judge on The X Factor USA, the edition in which Fifth Harmony was formed, and began composing new music.

In 2013, he launched his fourth album with your name in the title, From my. He put R&B aside and went back to pop rock of the beginning, although combining it with the synthpop and bubblegum pop. An album full of personal experiences in which he demonstrated his enviable vocal ability, thanks to hits like Heart Attack, neon lights either Warrior. He even showed his public support for the LGTBI community in the video clip of another of the songs on the compilation, Really Don’t Care. With this work, a renewed artist was shown and with the desire to eat the stages of the whole world.

Two years later, Demi Lovato launched her fifth disc, confident. A much more mature work and in which he deals with the issues from a much more sensual and sexual point of view, with a pop mixed with pop-rock. With this album, the artist is much more confident in herself and capable of making songs as powerful as Cool for the Summer or the one who gives it its name, confident. In the latter he makes his bisexuality public, trying a relationship with a woman.

After confident, Demi Lovato seemed to be taking a break due to the complications that existed in the music industry. However, the nomination of her fifth album to the Grammy awards It gave him back his confidence and he kept working. In that process, he released his first documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicatedin which she talks about her career and where we can get to know her a little better.

In 2017, he launched his sixth disc, tell me you love meone of the best of his career for how he demonstrates his more mature vocal capacity and the powerful sound he has mixing pop and R&B. In it there are hits like Sorry Not Sorrywhich is a real party, or tell me you love me. The latter, which gives the album its name, was accompanied by a video clip that could very well be a movie and in which it is a failed wedding in which the groom leaves our artist standing at the altar.

In 2017, he also released blame me with Luis Fonsi, as part of the Latino’s album, Vida. A real success in which we could enjoy Demi Lovato singing in Spanish with that “It’s not you, it’s not you, it’s me.”

Drug relapse and Dancing with the Devil

Demi Lovato was on tour when she entered a rehabilitation center due to her relapse into drugs, postponing some of the concerts in Latin America. Once she got out of there, she went back to singing visiting some places like Spain. Right around that time, she premiered a song called sober, being sincere and apologizing to his family and followers for his addictions. However, what no one imagined is that a month later, in July 2018, overdose which almost caused his death.

After that, he entered rehab again, but for a longer period of time. when she got out of there he did not hesitate to tell his experience and in 2021, three years later, he released a six-part documentary where he tells absolutely everything that happened on that fateful day, the background and some heartbreaking testimonies that were not known to date from Demi Lovato.

dancing with the devil was the title of the documentary in which he talks about how the overdose caused cognitive damage such as permanent blindness, heart attack, multi-organ failure and even pneumonia. In addition to recounting her relapse in 2018, after being sober for six years, she also confessed how suffered a sexual assault by his dealer just at the time he had the excess of drugs. All this almost caused his death.

Another of the shocking data that Demi Lovato told in the documentary was related to the demands she had when she was just a teenager by Disney. In addition, the sexual assault that she suffered from her camel, in 2018, was not the only one that the singer has suffered. With only 15 years oldher boyfriend at the time had sex with her without your consent.

Some heartbreaking testimonies told by the artist in this documentary. Demi Lovato also released, in 2021, her seventh album, Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over. An album where he talks about his addiction to drugs and has a song like Anyone either dancing with the devil. This last one she wrote days before suffering the overdose and it is a real call for help that nobody knew how to see.

Demi Lovato has always shown herself as a true warrior who has had to face very difficult situations in her life and in her artistic career. She is willing to move on and is preparing to show a very different version of what we are used to seeing. On June 10, his rock rebirth will arrive.