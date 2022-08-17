Demi Lovato’s ’29’ apparently hides Wilmer Valderrama’s age gap

Something to sing? Demi Lovato made waves when she apparently called her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama and their age gap on her single “29”.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have a ton of anxiety about releasing this song,” said the sonny with a chance alum, 29, said Zane Lowe in a Wednesday, Aug. 17 interview for Apple Music. “I just said, ‘I have to go. I must own my truth. …Sometimes saying less is more.

Lovato – who dated the That 70s show alum, 42, between 2010 and 2016 — hasn’t outright confirmed that Valderrama inspired the new single, but she remains firm in her account of the events.

“I’m very careful how I answer those questions because I feel like the song says it all,” the Disney Channel alum told Lowe during Wednesday’s interview. “I don’t need to say too much, to be honest.”

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

The song, which dropped on Wednesday, mentions an age-gap romance that apparently began when she was underage. (Lovato was 17 when she met the Grey’s Anatomy alum, who was 29 at the time.)

“Petal on the vine, too young to drink wine,” Lovato crooned on her single “29.” “Barely five years old, tapper, student and teacher. Far from being innocent, what the f—k’s consenting to? The numbers told you not to, but that didn’t stop you.

The camp rock The star further reflected on her turning 29, the same age her partner was at the time when they started dating.

“Finally 29, funny, just like you were back then,” she sang. “I thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy. But was it yours or was it mine? 17 [and] 29. »

Valderrama hasn’t publicly commented on Lovato’s new song, but her former partner seemed to further obscure her relationship antics on the track.

“Had me in your grip, it’s been fine with all my daddy issues and still going,” she sang. “I see that you are more of a collector. Yeah, you’re 12 years her senior, maybe it doesn’t matter, but I know better.

Lovato and the Handy Manny The voice actress first met in 2010 when she was a teenager.

“[When] I met him and I laid eyes on him for the first time, I had my hair and makeup on and he came in and sat down and I was like ‘I love this man and I have to have'”, the ‘Sorry not sorry,’ the performer said in her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated. “But I was only 17, so he was like, ‘Get away from me. After we turned 18, we started dating. I think it was love at first sight, and I don’t really believe it, but I believe it happened.

She continued at the time, “I don’t know if I’m going to lose him for the rest of my life. I think my heart is still with Wilmer, I think it was with Wilmer, I think it’s with Wilmer, I think it will be. Because you don’t share six years with someone without giving them a piece of your heart and vice versa. I’m pretty sure I won’t meet anyone who compares to him.

Lovato and Valderrama finally split in 2016 after six years together. The Florida native has since moved on with Amanda Pacheco, with whom he shares his 18-month-old daughter, Nakano. The “confidant” musician, for her part, is currently linked to another musician Jordan Lutes.

Listen to CNET’s Hot Hollywood as each week, Us editors break down the hottest news in entertainment!

