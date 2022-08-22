Demi Lovato’s Ex Max Ehrich Seems to be Pulling It Off With Olivia Rodrigo

Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé Max Ehrich seems to love Olivia Rodrigo after her split from boyfriend Zack Bia.

Lovato and Ehrich, 31, enjoyed a short-lived relationship in 2020 when they got engaged just four months after they started dating, but then split two months after their engagement.

Grammy-winning Rodrigo has reportedly split from DJ and influencer Bia after a few months of casual dating.

The split was reported by WE magazine, which was told by an insider that “their relationship kind of fell apart… [they] haven’t spent time together in a while. »

An excited Ehrich responded to the news of the breakup by commenting “my turn” on Instagram.

He wrote the comment under a Pop Crave post, but later deleted it to replace it with a love heart eyes emoji.

Fans slammed Ehrich, who is 12 years older than the Driving license singer, for his response to his breakup.

“Now he’s a little too old for that,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another added: “Isn’t he 31 and Olivia 19? »

A third wrote: “Demi dodged a bullet with that one for real. »

Lovato, who is again using “she/her” pronouns in addition to “they/them” after announcing in 2021 that they identify as non-binary, opened up about their whirlwind relationship with Ehrich.

They described their experience as ‘false publicity’ after falling in love during the Covid 2020 quarantine.

“So my life kind of changed. I am no longer engaged. I’m really sad that things ended the way they did,” she said in a video in 2021.

“The good news is that I haven’t taken any hard drugs or anything like that. I hold on. Ugh. It’s just shitty. »

Lovato later posted, “The video I made earlier wasn’t an accurate representation of what I’m going through. I thought this whole time that I don’t miss him, I just miss the person I started quarantining with. I don’t know how to give my heart to someone after that. »

Lovato moved on with musician Jute$, 23, with the pair going public for the first time over the weekend as they wished her a happy birthday.

He shared a series of photos and videos of the couple as Lovato celebrated her 30th birthday.

” [sic] Happy birthday baby. you are a 30 year old slut and i am the luckiest asshole in the world because i can call you mine,” he wrote in a post.

“Making you laugh has become my new obsession because your smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song in there somewhere).

“I’m so proud of you not only because you’ve survived everything you’ve been through, but you’ve emerged victorious and become your healthiest, happiest, sweetest self. And that’s all you baby…I’m just here to support you and tell daddy stupid jokes when needed. You are more than your music, more than your voice, more than a beautiful face. You are everything. »

Rodrigo currently plays in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (HSMTMTS) 3, reprising her character, Nini Salazar-Roberts, in the role that catapulted her to global stardom.

But the singer only returned in a recurring role, which means Nini won’t feature as much in Season 3. It will also be her last season in the teen musical.

At the start of the new series, Nini is still working on her songwriting career and will be traveling to Los Angeles to work with some really big producers.

She also goes on a trip to Southern California with her two mothers, instead of going to Camp Shallow.

Confirming the news to Entertainment Tonight, HSMTMTS Creator Tim Federle said Season 3 would give Rodrigo “a great start.”

Federele said: “I think [Nini is] ready to explore the world outside the halls of East High. And Olivia herself had such a monumental explosion in the music industry that it seemed like the right thing, frankly, to work with Olivia to say, “How can we take you on a journey of the world with us by taking a little more than a back seat?’ what we were all proud to do to support her.

“And so this season, it’s about trying to get his character off to a good start while also making room for other characters to really put themselves in the spotlight. »

He added, “And personally, it’s a joy to see Olivia’s music explode in such a big way. It was so fun to find her and reminisce about the beginning. »

Rodrigo’s exit comes after the 19-year-old shot to fame beyond Disney with her debut single ‘Driver’s License’ released in January 2021.

A few months later, she released her first album, Acid which earned him seven nominations for this year’s Grammy Awards.

Rodrigo walked away with three wins, including Best New Artist, Pop Vocal Album, and Pop Solo Performance.