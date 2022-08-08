Entertainment

Demi Lovato’s ‘Holy Fvck’ Album Looks Back On Her ‘Warped Tour Emo Days’

3 minutes read

Demi Lovato has come a long way since her Disney days. They started as an actor on Disney Channel, before being chosen to be the star of sonny with a chance in 2009. Today, more than a decade later, Lovato is still in the public eye. She still plays and sings, but her art has changed. Now Lovato has released a new album, with an “emo” twist. Saint-Fvck releases in August 2022 and evokes some of the nostalgia of his earlier work.

“Holy Fvck” by Demi Lovato is out in August 2022

Demi Lovato of the Jonas Brothers film Camp Rock performs at Crazy Donkey on June 24, 2008 in Farmingdale, New York. | Janette Pellegrini/WireImage

Demi Lovato releases her album Saint-Fvck on August 19, 2022. As part of the release, Lovato speaks to the press, including Audacy, about the inspiration behind their work. During the interview, Lovato said she considered her early work to be decidedly punk. One of the bachelors of Saint-Fvck, “Substance” definitely has the same vibe.

