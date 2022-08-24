Demi Lovato’s Opioid Addiction When She Was 13

On the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, Demi Lovato recalled her early experiences with alcohol and drugs.

Demi Lovato indulged in a few secrets. The 30-year-old singer opened up about her early experiences with alcohol and drugs on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast. “I first tried when I was 12 or 13,” she told host Alexandra Cooper. “I had a car accident and was prescribed opiates. My mother didn’t think she would have to hide them from me, but I was already drinking alcohol by then. I had been bullied and was looking for an escape,” she continued.

She then recounted that she had “drank a lot” during her teenage years, stating that for her first experience, she had “stole beer from her stepfather’s refrigerator”. An incident that should have been a “red flag” according to her, since she was “alone” at that time. “At 17, I tried cocaine for the first time. I liked it a little too much so I started weaning myself as soon as I turned 18,” the “Camp Rock” actress continued.

What’s next after this ad

To read : Demi Lovato goes to meet UFOs

What’s next after this ad

But the former best friend of Selena Gomez quickly plunged back into her demons and almost died of an “overdose” in July 2018. In a documentary centered on her career and her personal life, Demi Lovato had recounted this famous night. The artist had been sexually assaulted by her drug dealer after having ingested heroin. “When they found me, I was naked, all blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me,” she said. According to him, his alcoholism and drug addiction are closely linked to his eating problems and the way his former team had tried to manage his relationship with food.