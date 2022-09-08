Demi Lovato’s Psychedelic Home Isn’t What You’d Expect – See Inside

ads

While Demi Lovato described her old home as “empty, white, minimalist,” her new property in Studio City is anything but.

The singer moved into her six-bedroom, seven-bathroom farmhouse after the coronavirus quarantine, and transformed the entire property into a quirky and colorful space that was unconventional to say the least.

Among the most surprising features of Demi’s new home is the “Shroom Room,” which she revealed in an interview with Architectural Digest. Designed for entertaining, it features modular seating around the room in rainbow jewel tones, offset by shimmering silver walls and curtains.

A psychedelic patterned ceiling adds to the quirky vibe of the room, while an interactive cloud lamp by Rania Peet is the clear focal point. According to the publication, Demi enjoys listening to music there while watching the cloud change color.

The ‘Shroom Room’ in Demi Lovato’s new Studio City home

But that’s not the only highlight of the home, which spans 8,500 square feet. “I love the outdoor space,” Demi explained. “I also loved that it had everything I needed – there were lots of nice houses, but there weren’t any [another] house that could have a room for glam, a room for my fittings, a room for my studio… Also, the atmosphere was really nice, and I fell in love with it when I saw it.

She also explained her take on the interiors, saying, “I was in a place where I wanted everything in my house to be super trippy,” Demi Lovato said. “I wanted it to be a bit psychedelic and super vibey, but I also wanted it to have a good welcoming energy for when I have people around. »

Demi Lovato’s former home was completely different

Demi sold her Hollywood Hills mansion for $8.3million, and listing photos when the property went on the market revealed that although it was impressive, with a game room, pool and a sky lounge among its impressive amenities is the polar opposite of it. new house.

