Demi Moore celebrates the 67th birthday of her ex, Bruce Willis

Demi Moore hit a couple of weeks ago Paris Fashion Week 2022 with her spectacular appearance and dressed in an elegant black suit with a pronounced neckline. The protagonist of “Ghost” never ceases to amaze with her appearances at the events of international haute couture houses. Her versatile style and youthful appearance reflect how good she feels about herself at 59 years old.

But this time, Demi Moore She showed off a more relaxed look on her Instagram, where she congratulated her ex-husband Bruce Willis on his 67th birthday.Happy birthday Bruce! Grateful for our merged family”Moore wrote alongside her message.

Moore and Bruce posed together in a kitchen with wide smiles as Moore held a cutting board with a type of fungus known as morels.

In the comments section, fans reacted to the post of Moore and praised the “Streptease” star for how she and Willis have stayed close years after their split.

Demi More congratulated her ex-husband Bruce Willis on her social networks. instagram photo

“Blended family goals! I love you both. Blessings”, “Yours was the model for my blended family! And it works! Everyone is happy”, were some of the comments he received From my in your post.

Willis and Moore they were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters: Rumer, 33; Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28. The “Die Hard” star remarried in 2009 to Emma Heming Willis, with whom he has two young daughters: Evelyn, seven, and Mabel, nine.

Last year, Moore celebrated Willis’s birthday with another social media post, where he echoed similar sentiments seen in his 2022 message.happy birthday bw! You are one of a kind!” she wrote at the time alongside a family photo. “So grateful to share these three beautiful girls and for our blended families.”