Demi Moore has this vetoed for any film director who proposes it

At 59 years old Demi Moore He has made irrevocable decisions, one of them has to do with his hair. After his unforgettable interpretation of the Lieutenant Jordan O’Neil in the film ‘Lieutenant O’neil‘ in 1997, he said he would never cut his hair again. The actress has banned any film director who wants to cut her hair to play any character, regardless of how much they pay her.

The actress has said that she wants to give her hair a break and that if she is asked to change her image she could wear a wig, but that she would never shave her hair again for any character. “I think now that I’m older I have nothing to prove. So if they really need my hair to be different, they can give me a wig,” the actress said, adding that “it’s also not that clear how it would grow back!”

In his long and successful career, Demi Moore she has done everything to her hair, she has cut, dyed and shaved it like in that famous movie directed by Ridley Scott, where in addition to having shaved her hair, she underwent intense physical training to look like a full naval officer American.



Demi Moore as Lieutenant O’Neil

Demi Moore She is not the only one who has made a radical change in her hair to play a character. For example, in 2005 Natalie Portman agreed to get rid of her hair for her work in the movie “V for Vendetta”. In 2015, Charlize Theron, who is always ready for extreme transformations, went bald in “Mad Max: Fury Road”. Also Angelina Jolie abandoned her classic and abundant long hair in 1998 to play the model Gia Carangi in the movie ‘Gia’. Also, Kristen Stewart got a radical haircut for the filming of “Underwater”, a film that was just released in 2020.

Physical transformations are part of acting work. There are many actresses and actors who, in addition to changing their haircut, have lost weight or gained weight to achieve the ideal interpretation of a character. Demi Moore he has done it several times, although never like the unforgettable Lieutenant O’Neil. Now, 25 years later, the actress has abundant, long hair that she even prefers not to be touched. At her age, she considers it a real challenge to wear her hair down to her hips. “When I’m not working, I try to do as little as possible. It’s stressful to even have someone touch it.”

“I remember hearing someone say that when women get older, they shouldn’t have long hair. And some of that stuck with me. How who says? It made me feel like, well, if it can grow and it’s not unhealthy, why shouldn’t we? I don’t feel comfortable with rules that don’t seem to have any real meaning or justification,” she said. Demi Moore, who reiterated that she is not willing to change her image, or shave her long hair for any movie, or for all the money in the world.