Demi Moore just took a big step in her relationship with her new boyfriend

Anyone who doesn’t closely follow the ins and outs of the New York City restaurant scene may not be familiar with Humm, which is a big deal in its field. He is a Swiss chef and owner of Make It Nice, the hospitality group behind the iconic Eleven Madison Park restaurant.

Eleven Madison Park recently made headlines when Humm relaunched it with a completely vegan menu for the first time in the restaurant’s history. Unfortunately for the chef, not all of those headlines have been exactly positive.

After the announcement, an Insider report said it had been “an understaffed and chaotic year” for the restaurant. The restaurant critic New York TimesPete Wells wrote that one particular beetroot dish on the menu “tastes like a Lemon Pledge and smells like a burnt joint.” Phew!

However, it’s not all bad news for the chef. On the plus side, Humm and Moore’s new relationship appears to be working out perfectly.

Demi Moore took their relationship to Instagram

Instagram Demi Moore

Demi Moore and Daniel Humm had been spotted together at New York Fashion Week and a source confirmed that they were dating, according to People. But this is the first time Moore has made her new man public on her Instagram.

In Humm’s first appearance on Moore’s Instagram page, the “GI Jane” actor posted photos of the couple hanging out together, including an affectionate selfie showing Humm planting a kiss on Moore’s forehead.

“Visiting the palace of kings and queens,” Moore wrote in the caption. He then posted another small batch of photos showing the two attending the French Open together, with Moore’s little dog, Pilaf, on his lap, of course. “Next in the adventures of Pilaf (aka Little Mouse): Cheering on [Rafael Nadal] in the 2022 French Open finals,” he wrote. “She didn’t want to miss out on breaking her own record with her 14th French Open title!” What a lucky girl! (Pilaf and Moore).

It’s a big deal for Moore to open up about a new relationship. Her last known relationship (or at least one fling) before Humm was with Dead Sara drummer Sean Friday, according to Us Weekly, way back in 2014. Sometimes it takes a while to find a partner you’re willing to make social media official.