Demi Moore, Mila Kunis advertising: in the name Ashton Kutcher



Seeing them there together on that stage is a bit impressive, it must be admitted. For the personal story of her that unites them. That got Hollywood talking. And she filled the pages of the magazines. But, explain the gossips, pecunia non olet. And, therefore, for a check at many zeros you can even joke about the man who divorced her first to marry the second. Joking is the key word. Here, then, Demi Moore And Mila Kunis protagonists of an advertising spot in the name of Ashton Kutcher. Look at it above.

The commercial of Demi Moore and Mila Kunis

The idea came to the American telecommunications company AT&T. Who created a funny commercial with the ex and current Mrs. Kutcher. In the commercial, which lasts about a minute, Mila Kunis, 38, and Demi Moore, 59, are at their high school reunion. Sitting at the tables with friends, they wait for the presenter of the evening to announce the winner of the prize for “The most admired pupil” of the school. Both divas head towards the stage, thinking they are the ones to triumph. But, in reality, they are beaten by another former partner.

“I had no idea we went to the same high school,” Demi Moore whispers to Mila Kunis. Both of them on stage as they watch the winner return to her seat with the prize in hand. “We have a lot in common,” Kunis replies, before the presenter addresses both of them with a “Please get off my stage.”

Mila Kunis’ idea of ​​calling her husband’s ex-wife

True, Demi and Mila went to the same school, Fairfax High School in Los Angeles. “It was during my first collaborative meeting with AT&T that we discovered that Demi, like me, had also been a student of Fairfax High,” Kunis exclusively told Entertainment Weekly. One idea led to another and the advertising script was ready. “I thought it would help bring humor and laughter to what was already great publicity. I contacted her and I’m so happy she accepted. Now we will work to become giga-billionaires », she concluded, playing with the advertisement of the commercial.

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ON DEMI

The end of the love story of Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher

“Who would have thought that being a Fairfax alum would give me this unexpected opportunity to meet Mila in such a fun and playful way!” Moore replies. But as everyone knows, what Mila and Demi have in common is a man of flesh and blood. Current husband of the first and ex of the second: Ashton Kutcher. Moore and Kutcher, 43, were married for eight years, from 2005 to 2013. And the end was pretty rough. With him paparazzi in the company of other women and accused of treason in the press. With a fake vacation to try to reconcile (don’t you remember what Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had done?), Promptly photographed. But – as was to be expected – the outcome was not good.

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ABOUT ASHTON KUTCHER

Browse the gallery Photos of the love triangle between Mila Kunis, Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher’s relationship with Demi Moore’s daughters

In reality it seems that the relationships between the ex spouses are much better than those told in those first months after the breakup. Interviewed on a podcast in 2020, the actor had said what he thought of Demi’s autobiography. Inside Out.

“Everything is fine between us, but we don’t go out to dinner together. I’m really committed to staying in touch with the girls, ”she revealed. Referring to her relationship with the three adult daughters Moore had with her ex-husband Bruce Willis: Rumer33 years, Scout30, and Tallulah Willis, 27. And that Kutcher helped grow. “They were three teenagers. I have been with them for eight years. I loved them and I will never stop loving and respecting them. And I cheer for them to be successful in whatever they want to do. But at the same time, I’m not their father. I never tried to be their father. I’ve always had respect for Bruce and I think he’s a brilliant human being and a wonderful man. So if they don’t want to deal with me, I’ll never force them. But they want it and for me it is very nice ».

The love story of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had known each other for many years. They had been colleagues on the TV series The ’70s Show at the turn of the new millennium. A friendship turned into love. Probably in the last months of Kutcher’s marriage to Moore. The couple, in fact, officially got engaged in February 2014. They welcomed the arrival of their eldest daughter Wyatt in October of that year. And she got married in July 2015.

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ABOUT MILA KUNIS

Allergic to red carpets, Mila and Ashton have almost always led a very private life. Without making announcements. Not even for the birth of the second child, Dimitri, born in November 2016. On the other hand, they love to share their family life on social media. Just look at Ashton Kutcher’s Instagram page to have a laugh!

WATCH HERE THE PHOTOS OF THE TRIANGLE OF LOVE

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION