Demi Moore’s dog is Nadal’s biggest fan









Few can compete with him on the track. Rafael Nadal is incombustible: at just 36 years old, the man from Manacor won at the beginning of this month with the Roland Garros Cupits fourteenth victory in the French clay court tournament. Many celebrities have congratulated him on this enormous achievement, with which Nadal continues to extend his record at Roland Garros. The last to do it Demi Moorewho attended the final of the tournament very, very very well accompaniedas he now shares on Instagram.

“Next in the adventures of Pilaf (also known as Little Mouse): cheering on Rafael Nadal in the finals of the French Open. She didn’t want to miss breaking her own record with her 14th French Open title!” the actress writes. As well as posting two videos of the dog enjoying the match, Demi Moore has also uploaded an endearing photo of Pilaf, herself Y her partner, chef Daniel Humm.

The couple could already be seen then in the stands of the tennis match, where they showed very complicit. However, the actress (who recently, in March, shared on social networks the withdrawal of the performance of Bruce Willis, her ex-husband and father of her daughters) has waited more than a week to talk about that emotional day. Not like Daniel Humm himself, who already congratulated Nadal for her feat.













Demi Moore and Daniel Humm at Roland Garros GTRES GTRES/Zabulon Laurent/ABACA

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. Rafael Nadal, congratulations on dominating this Roland Garros tournament for so many years, congratulations on your 14th victory and above all for being a crack“He said then on Instagram. Without a doubt, the tennis player can handle everything, also with the illness suffered, Müller-Weissand that has not prevented him from continuing to beat his own record at Roland Garros.

But Demi Moore was not the only celebrity who was present during Nadal’s fourteenth victory on the Parisian track. In the stands you could also see the actors Hugh Grant, Sienna Miller and Michael Douglaswho attended the final without his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones.