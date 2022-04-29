Demi Rose becomes Barbie, in pigtails it is impressive | INSTAGRAM

The famous british modelDemi Rose, has not shown off many different aspects since she began in the world of modeling and fashion, always changing to reinvent herself and feel good about herself, and her fans love to see her in all ways.

On this occasion, the Influencer was in charge of pampering her loyal audience by sharing a video in which she appears wearing a blouse with an impressive opening at the bottom, pink and with a very interesting style that she loves, in addition to her Sevilla hair much longer than normal, blonde and combed in a pair of pigtails that made her look like a whole Barbie of meat and bone.

She herself assured that she felt in the attitude of the famous dollwearing beautifull and of course showing off in a video that your fans have not stopped playing.

This is how he has managed to get so many reproductions but also ‘I like it’there was no lack of comments either, compliments, compliments and messages of support that show all the admiration and love that Internet users have for her.

His way of showing off is splendid, after so many years appearing in front of the camera he has managed to know perfectly how to do the best and it shows a lot in the quality of his promotions, Photographs and all those pieces of entertainment that he makes to upload to his social networks, especially to Instagram.

Demi Rose makes her fans sigh with her new videos and photos, this time in pigtails.



But let’s remember that Demi Rose not only feeds her social networks but also has a website where you can pay a monthly subscription, her page only for fans, where she has many subscribers.

Surely most of them would assure you that it is worth making the payment, although that will depend on your way of seeing things, there are many users who would not pay and many others who would happily do so.

