Entertainment

Demi Rose consents to her fans by showing off her enormous attributes in a swimsuit

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

The British actress and model, Demi Rose, who will rise to fame for being the double of Selena Gómez, has captivated her millions of followers by posing in a daring outfit on social networks, leaving everyone speechless.

Rose had days without uploading a publication that lit up the networks, however, she has returned with everything, uploading a post showing off her enviable figure in a photo shoot in which she shows off her enormous attributes in a “spicy” one-piece swimsuit .

Also read: Club América would make a record sale with Jorge Sánchez

Of course, the photos have thousands of ‘Like’ and in just a few hours he has achieved hundreds of comments that highlight his daring to pose in this way.

Also read: Ex Chivas, Javier ‘La Chofis’ López, could be a reinforcement of Cruz Azul

“Knowledge is power”

Follow us on

Brian Reyes is passionate about sports. He loves telling stories about the protagonists of this novel called Soccer. Connoisseur of the main leagues in Europe. Critical and analytical on the current situation of Mexican soccer and the National Team. Club America and Chelsea fan. He was a contributor to the web portal of the newspaper Uno más Uno in Mexico City. He studied journalism at the University of Journalism, Art, Radio and Television (PART).

see more

Source link

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Related Articles

Lady Gaga is interested in participating in ‘Joker 2’

9 mins ago

Kim Kardashian and her companion on vacation in Bora Bora • TNTV Tahiti Nui Télévision

10 mins ago

JLo went into the background: Alex Rodríguez was captured with his new conquest in Italy

19 mins ago

The best US HBO series to watch at any time

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button