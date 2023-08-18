Demi Rose dazzles in bikini as she poses by the beach in Ibiza

Ideal demiro’s He just returned from his holiday in Turkey and is already in Ibiza, Spain to enjoy the sunny days, the sea and the sand.

in the end photo gallery that went to your instagram accountThe Social Network star posing in front of the ocean mini bikini,

top was open bikini and braided her golden hair. He also used a cap to avoid the sun’s rays.

In another photo, she showed off the beauty of her face with natural-looking makeup, which included foundation, blush on her cheeks, marked brows, sweeping black lashes, and white watermark eyeliner to accentuate her look. She styled her blonde hair in tight waves.

Demi Rose hosted a picnic on the beach and also showed off her food basket. It added more than 180 thousand responses and dozens of comments with the publication.

the British are now one of the most popular model on instagrambut in an interview radio 1 newsbeat He confessed that he was a victim of bullying because of his looks during his teenage years.

,I always wanted to get into modeling and when I finally got there I classified it as a blessing because I grew up being bullied and didn’t have many friends.“, revealed.

Demi Rose Mawby became famous on MySpace and later on Instagram for her resemblance to singer Selena Gomez. She hit the headlines when she dated rapper Tygaex partner of businesswoman Kylie Jenner And now boyfriend of Avril Lavigne.

The model was born in Birmingham, UK, but moved to Ibiza, Spain, where she enjoys the sea, sunny days and constantly posing for photographers.

However, she also defines herself as a traveller. His most recent trip was to Turkey, where he photographed the amazing views of the hot air balloon at the Koza Cave Hotel in the early morning. Cappadocia,

Rose Mawby recently opened up about her sexuality in a quiz on Instagram.

A follower asked him if he preferred dating women or men, to which he replied, “I went through a phase where I liked girls more than boys. Now I like boys more. depends on”.

He said he wanted “inspirational, honest, well-organized, deep-thinking, open-minded, compassionate, ambitious and considerate” in a partner.