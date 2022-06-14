Demi Rose exhibits all her attributes in front of the camera in a red strappy mini bikini

DemiRose does not stop monopolizing looks in the virtual world. The model is dedicated to sharing postcards on social networks where she always looks very sensual, making your Instagram account hotter every day.

On this occasion, the young woman from Birmingham, United Kingdom, uploaded an image where she was facing the camera, with her arms raised, wearing a red mini bikini with which she exhibited a good part of her voluptuous attributes in a much more than suggestive way.

“Life is a work of art,” he wrote in Spanish in the caption of the photo that has managed to add almost 50,000 “likes” and hundreds of good comments in a matter of a couple of hours.

The sexy influencer was also seen posing in a tree, flaunting her waist and “bustyness”, clad in a white skirt and a pearl top. Her post garnered more than 439,000 likes.

As if that were not enough, days before Demi Rose took advantage of a sunny day in Ibiza to model her curves next to a jacuzzi wearing a brown bikini of the prestigious Louis Vuitton brand.

You may also like:

–Demi Rose shines in a suggestive pose with a thread swimsuit that cannot with her rear

–VIDEO: Harry Styles fan falls from a balcony at one of his concerts

–Britney Spears reveals she wore a diamond thong to her wedding to Sam Asghari