Demi Rose goes nearly naked in barely-there bikini as she shows off Burning Man outfit after festival meltdown

Demi Rose showed off her amazing figure in a red sequin bra and matching thong as she revealed her Burning Man festival outfit.

In her sexy photos posted on Instagram, the glamor model’s toned curves were on full display in the flared ensemble, with the top giving a glimpse of underboob.

Demi Rose shows off her hot Burning Man festival outfit in a series of sexy Instagram photos Credit: Instagram

The glamor model opted for a red sequin bikini and matching thong Credit: Instagram

28 year old Demi was wearing a choker with red flowers Credit: Instagram

The bra was tied at her front with floral details, while the stylish star added a matching leather jacket to complete the look.

Demi, 28, styled her blonde hair in festive waves, accessorized with pleated sections of braids.

Her makeup for the Burning Man outdoor festival — which went haywire earlier this month — was also spectacular, with thick black false eyelashes and pink lip gloss.

He had a pair of big sunglasses on his head.

Just two weeks ago, festival-goers in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert were told to conserve their food and water after torrential rains turned the site into mud.

The festival site was destroyed by nearly six inches of rain earlier this month.

Held in the usually arid desert, the heavy rain is believed to be the longest, heaviest rain since the world-famous festival began more than 30 years ago.

Police said one person died “during this rain event” – but they did not provide any further details.

In Demi’s images, the sun was shining – and she added the caption: “Before the storm” with a red love heart.

Earlier this summer, Demi looked incredible in a bikini in Turkey.

She also showed off her curves in a thong bikini as she posed on a rock.

Demi rose to international fame when she was spotted on a date with Kylie Jenner’s first love Tyga in Cannes in 2016.

While being spotted with the Rack City rapper helped boost Demi’s profile, the model is well-known in her own right and now has 20 million followers on Instagram.

She also briefly dated DJ Tom Zanetti in 2017 and DJ Chris Martinez in 2018.

Demi, from Birmingham, previously revealed she had been diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome.

This condition means you are tired all the time” – and started skipping school to stay at home.

He was bullied so badly in school that he dropped out.

“I think it was like depression,” Demi told The Sun last year.

“As a child, I was teased by everyone in school,” he said.

“Boys, girls, and so I wasn’t really able to learn. “Everyone just liked to tease me, put chewing gum in my hair, like, just to wind me up for their amusement.”

He exclusively told The Sun how the tough times led him to drink excessive vodka.

Yet she admitted that things changed when she joined the social media platform MySpace.

Demi poses for photos in the sunshine after braving inclement weather conditions following the festival Credit: Instagram

Demi captured her antics in a series of Polaroid snaps