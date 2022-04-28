Demi Rose heats up Instagram showing her charms with an open blouse without a bra

DemiRose She is one of the most followed models on Instagram causing all her posts to spread at the speed of light. Also there you can see how she constantly seeks to captivate her followers with sexy content where you can find much of the daring personality that the young woman expresses in her posts.

This Wednesday, the native of Birmingham, United Kingdom, shared a video in which she can be seen sitting on a chair, while showing her charms wearing torn jeans and an open top without a bra that heated up his 19.3 million fans.

“Barbie mode 💖” wrote at the bottom of the clip that in a matter of hours has accumulated more than 213 thousand views and a cascade of compliments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

Previously, Demi Rose took the opportunity to pose with her back to the camera on a Palm Springs, California avenue, wearing a pink floss-like bodysuit covered in a semi-transparent knitted skirt, that allowed her to show off her exuberant rearguard to the fullest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

