Demi Rose is a snow angel, presumed from the Alps

The beautiful and talented model britishDemi Rose, has focused on enjoying her work as much as possible and how not to do it if that means traveling around the world and taking pictures in the most beautiful places she finds, such as this time the Alps on France

a pretty snowy mountain It worked perfectly, the perfect setting for this new photo shoot that the influencer has just shared with us, a moment in which she felt like a total Angel Of snow.

The popular young woman was dressed in a suit wintry leopard print, her hair collected and blonde and sunglasses with which she was protecting herself, behind her an impressive forest and a mountain Awesome.

The Photography I was immediately impressed, it really looks amazing and you very rarely have the opportunity to travel to such a beautiful place, so I decided to take advantage of those last days off to walk around, first around the Caribbean and now in Europe.

Being originally from United Kingdom she has always enjoyed getting to know the surroundings a little, in fact, that is how she fell in love with Ibiza, Spain, the party island where she now lives accompanied by her pets in a mansion, she fell in love with that place and stayed live there, where he creates most of the entertainment that goes online.

Demi Rose shares her great beauty from the snow, an angel.



This is how Demi Rose once again showed us her best moments, using one of her best poses and getting more than 225,000 people to give her likes in a couple of hours.

In addition, through his Instagram stories he was sharing a little more about his trip, it was recently his birthday and that is why he is traveling and celebrating everywhere he goes, also receiving some congratulations from both his friends and Internet users. who follow her work and have even developed an appreciation for her.

