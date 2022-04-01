Demi Rose is the queen of the snowy mountain, in a cute outfit | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful british modelDemi Rose, is on a trip celebrating her birthday, on March 27 she turned 27 years and now decided to celebrate it from the beautiful mountains of the Alps, France.

After having traveled through the Caribbean and having discovered one of the most beautiful paradisiacal islands in the world, the Influencer changed the turquoise waters and the warm climate for one totally the opposite, the snowy mountain.

But that wasn’t why he was going to avoid sharing his beauty from the comfort of your room, in the place where you expected a bathtub with hot water and she took the opportunity to get in while using an incredible set Colour Whitewith a very attractive design for Internet users.

The numbers began to arrive immediately, the likes showed all the attention and support that users have for this content creator, whom they consider as their favorite and who is also very aware of her audience, it is something reciprocal.

This is how he created a new piece of entertainment in which with different photos we can versus better angles, it became the “Queen of the Mountain”simply spectacular and in the comments is what we can read, how his fans enjoyed the content very much.

Once again Demi Rose bragged to us once again of her best moments, consequently thousands and thousands of likes that do not stop coming to her set of photos, those people who give her their likes when they see something uploaded.

We also saw that through his Instagram stories he was sharing a little more about his trip, recently it was his birthday and that is why he is traveling and celebrating everywhere he goes, also receiving some congratulations from both his friends and the netizens who follow her work and have even developed an appreciation for her.

