Demi Rose looks incredible wearing barely-there string bikini in Turkey

Model Demi Rose looked incredible in a barely-there string bikini.

The 26-year-old caused a stir in Türkiye by wearing two-piece swimwear.

Demi Rose rocks barely-there bikini in Turkey Credit: Instagram

Demi is wowing fans with her incredible shots while on holiday in Turkey Credit: Instagram

The sexy model was seen showing off her curves as dozens of hot air balloons floated over the horizon at sunrise.

Demi worked the cameras as she played with her hair and drew attention to her bust in the tiny gold bikini.

She captioned the photo on Instagram: “Perfect sunrise.”

“My sun goddess,” one fan replied.

Another said: “What a beautiful woman.”

Demi rose to international fame when she was spotted on a date with Kylie Jenner’s first love Tyga in Cannes in 2016.

While being spotted with the Rack City rapper helped boost Demi’s profile, the model is well-known in her own right and now has 20 million followers on Instagram.

She also briefly dated DJ Tom Zanetti in 2017 and DJ Chris Martinez in 2018.

Demi, from Birmingham, previously revealed she had been diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome.

This condition means you are tired all the time” – and started skipping school to stay at home.

He was bullied so badly in school that he dropped out.

“I think it was like depression,” Demi told The Sun last year.

“As a child, I was teased by everyone in school,” he said.

“Boys, girls, and so I wasn’t really able to learn. “Everyone just liked to tease me, put chewing gum in my hair, like, just to wind me up for their amusement.”

She added: “I went to school for about three hours a week or something, just picked my favorite subjects and took therapy and antidepressants.

“There was a moment when I was very embarrassed, just by some girls, and growing up, I saw my mom’s pattern of, let’s say, if she had a problem she would drink or do whatever. So one day I remember I was really embarrassed and my mom was at Weight Watchers and I was home alone, and I drank myself two big glasses of vodka.

“And then she came home and I was sick all over. I must have been 15 or something like that.

“That was like a big moment of growing up. Learning what to do, what not to do and how to handle things, because you just see your parents’ patterns and then I had to learn, ‘Do that. This is not the way. ,