Demi Rose modeled us perfect in her dazzling silk robe | INSTAGRAM

After so many years in the modeling industry for social networks, the beautiful british modelDemi Rose, has managed to advance in the quality of the pieces of content that she manages, on this occasion we were remembering that her fans could not help but appreciate once again, posing in one of the most beautiful landscapes of Ibiza, Spain.

The famous influencer He was wearing his best outfit silk in turquoise, a fabric so thin that it made her admirers raise their temperature at the moment of observing it, simply a beauty worthy of admiration, for which the likes accumulated immediately.

There were thousands of people who were remembering this incredible photoshoot professionalwithout a doubt taking care of all the details and working only with the best professionals in this area, combining her light outfit with some accessories that were also the ones that gave her a special touch.

Some sunglasses, necklaces and bracelets were in charge of adorning her while she was combined with a mountain, the sunset, trees and the beautiful ocean that she can enjoy from her home, where she lives accompanied by her pets in a beautiful mansion.

Despite the fact that the photo is not the newest if you continue to make one of the favorites, netizens are very convinced that she is one of the best models in the world and therefore they will continue to support her, always staying close to show their affection.

Demi Rose shares her best sessions and her fans remember them fondly.



Demi Rose also loves very much being able to share something more than her figure, placing some motivational phrases and interesting texts that help her to be able to reflect and continue to value everything that she lives in her diary.

The native of the United Kingdom loves to share motivational and reflective phrases, she herself uses them to assess some situations in her life, she is very grateful for all the things she has been able to achieve and, above all, what her plans have resulted in, objectives that she fulfilled based on of effort and a lot of dedication.

