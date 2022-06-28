Entertainment

Demi Rose modeled us perfect in her dazzling silk robe

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 42 2 minutes read

After so many years in the modeling industry for social networks, the beautiful british modelDemi Rose, has managed to advance in the quality of the pieces of content that she manages, on this occasion we were remembering that her fans could not help but appreciate once again, posing in one of the most beautiful landscapes of Ibiza, Spain.

The famous influencer He was wearing his best outfit silk in turquoise, a fabric so thin that it made her admirers raise their temperature at the moment of observing it, simply a beauty worthy of admiration, for which the likes accumulated immediately.

There were thousands of people who were remembering this incredible photoshoot professionalwithout a doubt taking care of all the details and working only with the best professionals in this area, combining her light outfit with some accessories that were also the ones that gave her a special touch.

Some sunglasses, necklaces and bracelets were in charge of adorning her while she was combined with a mountain, the sunset, trees and the beautiful ocean that she can enjoy from her home, where she lives accompanied by her pets in a beautiful mansion.

Despite the fact that the photo is not the newest if you continue to make one of the favorites, netizens are very convinced that she is one of the best models in the world and therefore they will continue to support her, always staying close to show their affection.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE CUTE PHOTO OF ROSE

Demi Rose/Instagram

Demi Rose shares her best sessions and her fans remember them fondly.

Demi Rose also loves very much being able to share something more than her figure, placing some motivational phrases and interesting texts that help her to be able to reflect and continue to value everything that she lives in her diary.

The native of the United Kingdom loves to share motivational and reflective phrases, she herself uses them to assess some situations in her life, she is very grateful for all the things she has been able to achieve and, above all, what her plans have resulted in, objectives that she fulfilled based on of effort and a lot of dedication.

At Show News we invite you to stay with us enjoying its best content, we still need to present the other 2 outstanding photos and of course it will continue to deliver new ones, stay also so you can find out the best news from the world of entertainment, entertainment and more.

Follow us on

I have a degree in architecture and I have more than 2 years of experience reporting shows for Show News of El Debate, specializing in the creation of content related to international models, Instagram influencers, news from the world of entertainment, music, cinema, series , literature and more. Given the expansion of Grupo El Debate, I joined to be part of the team that would start Show News. In the time that I have worked on the page, I have completed various trainings and courses, such as the SEO Course, Intellectual Property Course, Verification Tools Course, Google Trends Course, Google Earth Course and I am constantly learning.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 42 2 minutes read

Related Articles

“Let go of what does not bring peace to your life”: the deep reflections of the husband of Carmen Villalobos

44 seconds ago

7 hairstyles that are perfect for those with short hair

5 mins ago

Belinda talks about her state of health after almost fainting on the Machaca Fest stage

11 mins ago

Scientology? Meet five celebrities who belong or belonged to sects

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button