Demi Rose shows off her huge ‘peach’ with a spicy photo in a tiny swimsuit

The British model and influencer of Demy Rose once again captivated all her followers on social networks by showing off her enormous “peach” with a spicy photograph in a tiny black swimsuit that left everyone with their mouths open.

On this occasion, Demy Rose shared this publication on her official Instagram account, quickly adding more than 350,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and colleagues.

“Demi, your curves are incredible, how perfect your body is,” was the message that the model and DJ shared in their last publication.

This British actress rose to fame after being known as the double of the American singer Selena Gómez, gradually gaining great popularity and making her own career in the media, being considered one of the main celebrities in her country.

Demi Rose has earned a lot of criticism from her haters for her physique, assuring that she has undergone several surgeries, something that the model has rejected on several occasions, assuring that she is one hundred percent natural and it is all due to her work in the gym and some treatments.