Demi Rose shows off her voluptuous charms with a spectacular mini bikini on board a yacht

DemiRose she is one of the few models that has the ability to speed up Instagram pulses without too much effort. Currently, the young woman is one of the most followed on the famous social network and at the moment she has almost 20 million followers. thanks to the heart-stopping posts you share.

On this occasion, the native of Birmingham, United Kingdom, took advantage of her stay on the paradisiacal island of Es Vedrá, Ibiza, to hold a session in which she can be seen aboard a yacht, showing off her voluptuous attributes with a spectacular burgundy mini bikini.

“Me, myself and I”, is the title that the curvaceous 27-year-old girl added to the postcards that have more than 309 thousand little red hearts and a cascade of compliments.

Just a few days before, Demi Rose became the center of attention thanks to the fact that she dared to show off her tanned body. But what caused the most impact was the sexy outfit made up by a long white sarong and a striking gold and pearl top that was strategically placed to expose a large part of her breasts.

