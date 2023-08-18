Demi Rose stuns fans in bra and miniskirt

Ideal demiro’s She is one of those celebrities who loves to share her life on social networks and almost always grabs headlines with her hot posts. curvy girl is in ibiza these days, And he didn’t miss a chance to drive his 20.2 million fans crazy on Instagram,

A few hours ago, the 28-year-old uploaded four postcards in which she can be seen relaxing at Na Zamena Farm, Wearing a miniskirt with a tiny bra and beaded details, to show off a fair bit of your overbearing charm,

“A little taste of summer” is the short text accompanying the British woman’s photos, which have so far garnered more than 61,000 “likes” and hundreds of nice comments.

“So beautiful”, “Demi Rose has no comparison”, “immaculate body curves”, “so sexy”, “you look so yummy with that dress”, these are some of the compliments that were written to her.

It should be noted that previously Demi Rose had no problem defying Instagram’s censorship by posing front and back Wrapped in a skimpy dress that attracted the attention of locals and strangers alike because of the sexy see-through garment below the waistEspecially those sexy hips that thousands of people desire.

