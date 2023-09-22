Demi Rose unveils blonde dreadlocks for stunning teen top transformation

Demi Rose Mawby is shocking people with her latest stunning hair transformation.

The OnlyFans star teased some close up shots of her new hair before taking a mirror selfie to show off her incredible blonde locks.









The sensational-looking model picked up her phone and captured her new hair and fabulous curves from all the right angelic looks.

If the 28-year-old model’s Instagram Story is anything to go by, it appears that Demi was enjoying an evening out for dinner and drinks with a friend while showing off her new baby.

The Birmingham beauty was seen in a video sipping cocktails with her friend as they got the start of their night out in the city.

(Image: Instagram)



Keeping her look casual for the evening, Demi wore a simple white crop top that showed off her curvy figure and tiny waist.

Her washboard abs were on full display as she paired the tiny ensemble with a matching high-waist puffball skirt.

Meanwhile, Demi recently spoke on a podcast to discuss what life was like as a kid growing up in Birmingham – and it wasn’t easy.

(Image: Instagram)



Speaking candidly, she said: “In school as a child, I was teased by everyone. Boys, girls, and so I wasn’t really able to learn.

“Everyone just liked to tease me, put chewing gum in my hair, like, just to wind me up for their amusement.”

Due to the trauma she experienced at school, Demi began taking antidepressants and homeschooled herself.

(Image: Instagram/Demirose)



The Instagram star added: “I went to school for about three hours a week or something, just picked my favorite subjects and took therapy and antidepressants.





“There was a moment when I was very embarrassed, just by some girls, and growing up, I saw my mom’s pattern of, say, if she had a problem she would drink or do something.

“So one day I remember being really embarrassed and my mom was at Weight Watchers and I was home alone, and I just drank myself two big glasses of vodka.

“And then she came home and I was sick all over. I must have been 15 or something like that.”





At that moment Demi knew something had to change – that was her awakening to change her life.

“That was like a big moment of growing up. Learning what to do, what not to do and how to handle things, because you just see your parents’ patterns and then I had to learn, ‘Do that. That’s not the way’, she said.

