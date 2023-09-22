Demi Rose unveils blonde dreadlocks for stunning teen top transformation

Demi Rose Mawby is shocking people with her latest stunning hair transformation.

The OnlyFans star teased some close up shots of her new hair before taking a mirror selfie to show off her incredible blonde locks.




The sensational-looking model picked up her phone and captured her new hair and fabulous curves from all the right angelic looks.

If the 28-year-old model’s Instagram Story is anything to go by, it appears that Demi was enjoying an evening out for dinner and drinks with a friend while showing off her new baby.

The Birmingham beauty was seen in a video sipping cocktails with her friend as they got the start of their night out in the city.

Demi goes wild as she shows off her killer new hairdo(Image: Instagram)

Keeping her look casual for the evening, Demi wore a simple white crop top that showed off her curvy figure and tiny waist.

Her washboard abs were on full display as she paired the tiny ensemble with a matching high-waist puffball skirt.

