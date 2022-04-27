Demi Rose wears a risky transparent bustier at Coachella

The model DemiRose He traveled to the United States to live his first coachella festival and he took it as an opportunity to show his most risky looks.

On the last weekend of the event, he opted to wear a sassy black lace bustier that led to braless style with transparencies. Over it, she wore a beige fringed cowgirl jacket and added a long skirt.

increased the glamor with white boots and left her blonde hair loose and wavy.

Photo: Demi Rose at Coachella via Grosby Group

Demi Rose Mawby She is British, but her popularity on Instagram has led her to be an ambassador for brands like Fashion Nova and Oh Polly. She now she attended the event SHEIN Zeuphoria Weekendwhile posing in front of a luxurious swimming pool.

Lucia a Body suit futuristic black with silver diamond accents. It featured shoulder pads, see-through details, and was completed with black Chanel stockings and a pair of black and white knee-high cowboy boots.

As is customary, celebrities wear their most extravagant outfits in this festival and DemiRose A week ago, she opted for a risky fishnet skirt that she only combined with a pink bodysuit. She let her long blonde hair fall down her back and used pink toned makeup on her face.

The influencer rose to fame on MySpace for her resemblance to the singer Selena Gomez and then in Instagram. She grabbed the spotlight when she dated rapper Tyga, the businesswoman’s ex-partner Kylie Jenner.

In an interview with Radio 1 Newsbeat, DemiRose revealed that she always wanted to pursue modeling. However, her biggest dream is to be an actress in Hollywood.

Although she has not appeared in movies so far, her career as a model is on the rise. She has traveled to different continents to participate in photo shoots, in countries like Thailand, France, Tanzania, Egypt, Maldives, MexicoIndonesia, United States and Greece.

One of his goals is to vlogger on YouTube to show the most spectacular destinations to his followers. Mexico is one of his favorite countries. At least every year, try to visit Tulum or any other beach in the country.

